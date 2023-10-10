뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Posts a Photo with MOON SUA; Yoon San-ha Shares a Song Dedicated to MOON BIN
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Posts a Photo with MOON SUA; Yoon San-ha Shares a Song Dedicated to MOON BIN

Published 2023.10.10 11:26 Updated 2023.10.10 11:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Posts a Photo with MOON SUA; Yoon San-ha Shares a Song Dedicated to MOON BIN
From a trip with MOON BIN's younger sister MOON SUA of K-pop girl group Billlie to a cover of an emotional song, the members of boy group ASTRO showed how much they miss their late member MOON BIN. 

On October 7, Cha Eun-woo updated his Instagram with three new photos from his recent trip where he spent a fun day outside of Seoul with Yoon San-ha, JINJIN and MOON SUA. 

The photos revealed that the four spent time at the beach and at a deer farm. 

In the first photo, each of them held colorful heart-shaped firecrackers in their hands on the beach. 

The second one was a black and white photo of them taken at a photo booth, with them cutely making hand-hearts. 

The last picture was clicked by MOON SUA that showed everyone having a blast at the deer farm. 

Seeing the members of ASTRO taking such good care of MOON SUA made fans' hearts warm. 
ASTRO
On the same day, Yoon San-ha uploaded an acoustic cover of 'Neko' by Japanese band DISH on the group's YouTube. 

Along with the cover, Yoon San-ha wrote, "I cried when I first heard this song. I felt like the song was telling me how I felt. So, I wanted to sing it. Me, my family, ASTRO members and AROHA (ASTRO's fandom), we'll all be happy. I promise." 

Over the video, Yoon San-ha translated the song's lyrics into Korean himself, and while doing so, he replaced 'kitty' to 'hyung'. 

He wrote, "I miss you, hyung. I can't erase you from my head.", "I wish you would show up to me even as a cat.", "If you are a cat that is abandoned, I will take you into my arms.", "If you are injured, I will treat your injury and give you as much love as I can.", "Please do show up to me even as a cat one day.", "I promise to be happy again." 

The cover was released at 1:26 AM, which is 'MOON BIN time'―a reference to MOON BIN's birthday on January 26. 
 

Back in April, MOON BIN was found dead at home by his manager. According to the police, there was no evidence of wrongdoing found. 

His sudden passing shocked a great number of fans around the world; born on January 26, 1998, MOON BIN was only 25 years old. 

(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram,'ASTRO 아스트로' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지