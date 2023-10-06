뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ZE:A Hwang Kwang Hee Angrily Shares Why He Unfollowed Yim Siwan on Instagram
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] ZE:A Hwang Kwang Hee Angrily Shares Why He Unfollowed Yim Siwan on Instagram

Published 2023.10.06 14:37 View Count
[SBS Star] ZE:A Hwang Kwang Hee Angrily Shares Why He Unfollowed Yim Siwan on Instagram
Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A shared why he stopped following his group member Yim Siwan on Instagram. 

On October 5 episode of Hwang Kwang Hee's 'Careet' YouTube show, Yoon Do Jun of boy group Highlight, Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CNBLUE and singer-turned-actor Lee Joon joined as guests. 

During the opening, Jung Yong Hwa said to Hwang Kwang Hee, "You know, I'm actually a little upset about something that you did to me before. You were following me on Instagram, but then all of a sudden, you stopped following me." 

He continued, "Do you remember me complaining to you when I found out about that? After receiving my complaint, you started following me again. But you eventually unfollowed me. How could you do that to me?" 
Hwang Kwang Hee
Awkwardly laughing, Hwang Kwang Hee responded, "Well, yeah... I basically wanted to make myself look cool at the time. You know how a lot of celebrities have zero followings on their Instagram, right? I wanted that as well, so I just unfollowed everyone."

He told the other guys, "In fact, I was only following my group members, but Yong Hwa suggested we follow each other, so I followed him. But later, I was like, 'No, but it's weird that I'm only following Yong Hwa. Okay, you know what? It'll probably make my life easier to unfollow everybody!'" 

After that, Hwang Kwang Hee offered a sincere apology to Jung Yong Hwa, "I'm truly sorry that I hurt your feelings like that. Please forgive me!" 
Hwang Kwang Hee
When asked if he unfollowed Yim Siwan as well, Hwang Kwang Hee shouted, "Of course I did! I even told him that I was going to unfollow him before I actually did." 

He fumed and explained, "The number of his followers surpassed mine at one point, and I didn't like that. And now, he'll be on the second season of 'Squid Game'. He'll have so many more followers once the show premieres. I'm not sure if I can live seeing that with my own eyes! You guys would never know how I feel, because you're all popular, unlike me!" 

To Hwang Kwang Hee's last statement, Lee Joon shook his head sideways, then tried to make him feel better by telling him, "No, what are you saying?! You're the one who helped everyone in your group reach where they are now. You must remember that, okay?"  
 

(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지