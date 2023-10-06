[SBS Star] ZE:A Hwang Kwang Hee Angrily Shares Why He Unfollowed Yim Siwan on Instagram

이미지 확대하기

Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A shared why he stopped following his group member Yim Siwan on Instagram.On October 5 episode of Hwang Kwang Hee's 'Careet' YouTube show, Yoon Do Jun of boy group Highlight, Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CNBLUE and singer-turned-actor Lee Joon joined as guests.During the opening, Jung Yong Hwa said to Hwang Kwang Hee, "You know, I'm actually a little upset about something that you did to me before. You were following me on Instagram, but then all of a sudden, you stopped following me."He continued, "Do you remember me complaining to you when I found out about that? After receiving my complaint, you started following me again. But you eventually unfollowed me. How could you do that to me?"Awkwardly laughing, Hwang Kwang Hee responded, "Well, yeah... I basically wanted to make myself look cool at the time. You know how a lot of celebrities have zero followings on their Instagram, right? I wanted that as well, so I just unfollowed everyone."He told the other guys, "In fact, I was only following my group members, but Yong Hwa suggested we follow each other, so I followed him. But later, I was like, 'No, but it's weird that I'm only following Yong Hwa. Okay, you know what? It'll probably make my life easier to unfollow everybody!'"After that, Hwang Kwang Hee offered a sincere apology to Jung Yong Hwa, "I'm truly sorry that I hurt your feelings like that. Please forgive me!"When asked if he unfollowed Yim Siwan as well, Hwang Kwang Hee shouted, "Of course I did! I even told him that I was going to unfollow him before I actually did."He fumed and explained, "The number of his followers surpassed mine at one point, and I didn't like that. And now, he'll be on the second season of 'Squid Game'. He'll have so many more followers once the show premieres. I'm not sure if I can live seeing that with my own eyes! You guys would never know how I feel, because you're all popular, unlike me!"To Hwang Kwang Hee's last statement, Lee Joon shook his head sideways, then tried to make him feel better by telling him, "No, what are you saying?! You're the one who helped everyone in your group reach where they are now. You must remember that, okay?"(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram)(SBS Star)