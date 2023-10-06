[SBS Star] The Aughts Star Producer of YG Entertainment Perry Reportedly Missing for 13 Years

이미지 확대하기

YG Entertainment rapper/producer Perry has reportedly been missing for over 10 years.Perry officially joined YG Entertainment as their rapper/producer in 1999; he is commonly known for his works with the label as a producer in their earlier days.After signing with YG Entertainment, he worked on various YG Entertainment artists' albums, producing a number of hit songs for YG, JINUSEAN, 1TYM, LEXY, SE7EN, GUMMY, BIGBANG and more.Even though the producer had hugely contributed to YG Entertainment's success, his standing with the label decreased as they started choosing Teddy―YG Entertainment's current main producer's music over his.Then in 2010, he suddenly disappeared after working with BIGBANG on the group's Japanese album 'Beautiful Hangover'.According to media reports, Perry's contract with YG Entertainment expired about five years after that.An alleged family member of the producer shared on social media that Perry was last seen in Los Angeles, the United States.However, despite receiving assistance from the police, his family has never seen or heard from him since.Rumors suggest that Perry is keeping a low profile as a result of his fallout with YG Entertainment; some say that the two had creative differences.Someone who claimed to be his brother once wrote a comment under one of YG Entertainment videos that Perry was in great shock after a conflict with YG Entertainment as he had a strong attachment to the label.But this comment was quickly deleted, preventing anyone from learning more about it.There are also rumors that the producer may be living away from his family on purpose, but many argue that this is unlikely since it has already been 13 years; they say that it is about time he showed up if nothing had gone wrong.Not only Perry's family, but also fans of Perry all around the world, are wishing for his safety and return at the moment.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)