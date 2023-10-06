뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Aughts Star Producer of YG Entertainment Perry Reportedly Missing for 13 Years
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] The Aughts Star Producer of YG Entertainment Perry Reportedly Missing for 13 Years

Published 2023.10.06 11:40 View Count
[SBS Star] The Aughts Star Producer of YG Entertainment Perry Reportedly Missing for 13 Years
YG Entertainment rapper/producer Perry has reportedly been missing for over 10 years. 

Perry officially joined YG Entertainment as their rapper/producer in 1999; he is commonly known for his works with the label as a producer in their earlier days. 

After signing with YG Entertainment, he worked on various YG Entertainment artists' albums, producing a number of hit songs for YG, JINUSEAN, 1TYM, LEXY, SE7EN, GUMMY, BIGBANG and more. 

Even though the producer had hugely contributed to YG Entertainment's success, his standing with the label decreased as they started choosing Teddy―YG Entertainment's current main producer's music over his.  
Perry
Then in 2010, he suddenly disappeared after working with BIGBANG on the group's Japanese album 'Beautiful Hangover'. 

According to media reports, Perry's contract with YG Entertainment expired about five years after that. 

An alleged family member of the producer shared on social media that Perry was last seen in Los Angeles, the United States. 

However, despite receiving assistance from the police, his family has never seen or heard from him since. 
Perry
Rumors suggest that Perry is keeping a low profile as a result of his fallout with YG Entertainment; some say that the two had creative differences. 

Someone who claimed to be his brother once wrote a comment under one of YG Entertainment videos that Perry was in great shock after a conflict with YG Entertainment as he had a strong attachment to the label. 

But this comment was quickly deleted, preventing anyone from learning more about it.

There are also rumors that the producer may be living away from his family on purpose, but many argue that this is unlikely since it has already been 13 years; they say that it is about time he showed up if nothing had gone wrong. 

Not only Perry's family, but also fans of Perry all around the world, are wishing for his safety and return at the moment. 
Perry
(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지