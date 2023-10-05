[SBS Star] Choi Hyun-wook Spotted Smoking & Throwing His Cigarette Butt Away on the Street

이미지 확대하기

A rookie actor Choi Hyun-wook was seen smoking in public and throwing his cigarette butt away on the street.On October 4, someone on the internet shared footage of Choi Hyun-wook hanging out on the street.In the clip, Choi Hyun-wook was smoking a cigarette while leaning against a parked car and talking with two women.The star, who wore sunglasses and shorts, was holding hands with one of the two women.While holding her hand, Choi Hyun-wook smoked a cigarette with the other hand and discarded it on the ground.At the end of the video, he placed his arm around the woman's shoulder, looked at her lovingly, and continued their conversation.As the video quickly went viral, the actor was criticized for smoking on the street and littering.In Seoul, smoking is prohibited in many outdoor public areas, including most of the main streets.Some internet users claimed that the area Choi Hyun-wook was spotted is a non-smoking zone.One wrote, "I heard a lot of rumors about him loving clubbing and going around bars searching for girls to spend the night with, but it's not illegal for a grown-up man to do so. But it is a minor offense to smoke in public places and recklessly throw away a cigarette butt on the street."(Credit= '_choiiii__' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)