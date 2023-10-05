[SBS Star] U-KISS HOON ♥ Ex-Girl's Day Hwang Ji-seon Are Expecting Their First Child

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HOON of K-pop boy group U-KISS and Hwang Ji-seon, formerly of Girl's Day, are expecting their first child.On October 4, HOON took to Instagram to make a surprise announcement.Along with a baby sonogram, HOON excitedly said, "I would like to share some exciting news today. Ji-seon and I have been waiting and hoping for a very precious and cherished new life, and now it has found its way to us."The U-KISS member continued, "This 27-week-old child is a son who looks just like me already. We promise to become good parents so that our child will grow up to be a healthy and well-behaved boy. As a father, I will exert every effort for the benefit of both my wife, who has given her all in everything, and our healthy-developing child."He wrapped up the post by stating, "Please do shower us with lots of blessings!"Under this post, a great number of fans indeed showered the couple with blessings; their comments included, "Congratulations! I bet he's going to be handsome, as both his father and mother are truly good-looking!", "I'm so so so happy for you two! Lots of love xxx.", "Awww! Why am I crying?!" and so on.HOON made his debut as a member of U-KISS in March 2011, and Hwang Ji-seon entered the K-pop industry as part of Girl's Day in July 2011.But only about two months after her debut, she officially left the group; her agency at the time explained that she chose to immerse herself further in music in order to discover her true color.It was back in May 2022 when HOON and Hwang Ji-seon married one another.(Credit= '_j_i_s_e_o_n_' 'yhm1991' Instagram)(SBS Star)