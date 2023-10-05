뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] U-KISS HOON ♥ Ex-Girl's Day Hwang Ji-seon Are Expecting Their First Child
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] U-KISS HOON ♥ Ex-Girl's Day Hwang Ji-seon Are Expecting Their First Child

Published 2023.10.05 17:56 View Count
[SBS Star] U-KISS HOON ♥ Ex-Girls Day Hwang Ji-seon Are Expecting Their First Child
HOON of K-pop boy group U-KISS and Hwang Ji-seon, formerly of Girl's Day, are expecting their first child. 

On October 4, HOON took to Instagram to make a surprise announcement. 

Along with a baby sonogram, HOON excitedly said, "I would like to share some exciting news today. Ji-seon and I have been waiting and hoping for a very precious and cherished new life, and now it has found its way to us." 

The U-KISS member continued, "This 27-week-old child is a son who looks just like me already. We promise to become good parents so that our child will grow up to be a healthy and well-behaved boy. As a father, I will exert every effort for the benefit of both my wife, who has given her all in everything, and our healthy-developing child." 

He wrapped up the post by stating, "Please do shower us with lots of blessings!" 

Under this post, a great number of fans indeed showered the couple with blessings; their comments included, "Congratulations! I bet he's going to be handsome, as both his father and mother are truly good-looking!", "I'm so so so happy for you two! Lots of love xxx.", "Awww! Why am I crying?!" and so on. 
HOON's son
HOON made his debut as a member of U-KISS in March 2011, and Hwang Ji-seon entered the K-pop industry as part of Girl's Day in July 2011. 

But only about two months after her debut, she officially left the group; her agency at the time explained that she chose to immerse herself further in music in order to discover her true color.

It was back in May 2022 when HOON and Hwang Ji-seon married one another.
HOON and Hwang Ji-seon
HOON and Hwang Ji-seon
(Credit= '_j_i_s_e_o_n_' 'yhm1991' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지