[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Makes Jung So Min Dizzy by Showering Her with Compliments

Actor Kang Ha Neul shared his first impression and current opinion of actress Jung So Min.Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min talked about each other and their new film, '30 Days' in a fashion magazine's video posted on October 1 on its YouTube channel.The two '30 Days' leads first co-starred in 'Twenty' seven years ago and became good friends.Throughout the video, they laughed and joked with each other, showing how close they were.Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min were asked to share their first impressions of each other and how they feel about one another now.Kang Ha Neul went first, remembering their first meeting at the 'Twenty' table read."The first thing I noticed about her was that she had such a bright complexion and that she was pretty. But now, I think she is…", he paused as Jung So Min anxiously waited for his next words."I think she's super pretty.", he said.Jung So Min shook her head, a bit overwhelmed by his compliment."I'm going to get some fresh air for a minute.", she said and attempted to stand up, at which point Kang Ha Neul grabbed her arm and made her sit back down."Don't you run away.", as he jokingly said, both he and Jung So Min could not help but burst into laughter.It was Jung So Min's turn to speak her mind about Kang Ha Neul, and she honestly shared how she felt about him."I met him for the first time when we were much younger. We've been working in the same field for a long time, and Kang Ha Neul hasn't changed a single bit since the day I met him. He had this good quality, and he has been able to keep it without losing it all these years.", she said.Hearing her earnest opinion of him, Kang Ha Neul shyly grinned.Later in the video, Kang Ha Neul shared what it was like to work with Jung So Min again after seven years.Kang Ha Neul said, "Back then, she and I had this unrefined quality.""I thought Jung So Min has matured a lot after all these years, as a person and an actress.", he went on, "As I watched her growth, I questioned myself whether I had changed, too. 'Have I changed in a positive way, like her?', I thought of it a lot."(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)