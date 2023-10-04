뉴스
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Shares How Upset He Felt When People Called Him 'Plastic Monster'
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Shares How Upset He Felt When People Called Him 'Plastic Monster'

[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Shares How Upset He Felt When People Called Him Plastic Monster
KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he felt upset when people called him 'plastic monster' for receiving multiple plastic surgeries when he had not. 

On October 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', KyuHyun joined as the show's guest. 

During the opening, the host Lee Sang Min looked at KyuHyun and said, "So handsome! You must've been popular when you were at school." 

Instead of responding to Lee Sang Min's remark about his popularity, KyuHyun suddenly confessed to getting double eyelid surgery in high school. 

"I didn't have double eyelids in the past. So, my agency at the time of debut made me get double eyelid surgery." 
KyuHyun
To this, another host Tak Jae Hoon joked, "Does that mean you achieved your beauty through surgery?" 

KyuHyun honestly answered, "Yep, I guess that's right.", then complained, "I only did my eyes though. But many called me 'plastic monster'. Isn't it really mean for them to call me 'plastic monster' when the only surgery I got was double eyelid surgery?" 
KyuHyun
After fuming for a bit, KyuHyun explained that he was popular even before his surgery. 

"There is this yearbook photo from my high school that's constantly going around online, where I stood with my classmates outside our school. In our yearbook, there is a totally normal-looking me in it. But for some reason, everyone keeps uploading that particular photo online to prove my 'ugly' past. That photo was taken when I was frowning in the sun, you know."  

"I was a vocal of a school band, and... I'm not sure how people are going to take this, but... I was one of the top four popular male students at our school.", then he shyly smiled. 
KyuHyun
(Credit= SBS Four Men, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
