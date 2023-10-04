[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It Was..." Kang Ha Neul Recalls Kissing Ji Chang Wook on the Lips

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang Ha Neul recalled kissing another actor Ji Chang Wook on the lips.Recently, Kang Ha Neul and actress Jung So Min guested on a popular YouTube show 'The K-Star Next Door' hosted by entertainer Jonathan.While introducing the two actors to the viewers, Jonathan mentioned Kang Ha Neul being 'the kiss lover', as he saw Kang Ha Neul kiss other actors a number of times outside work.As proof, he showed them videos of Kang Ha Neul kissing all over Yim Siwan and Byun Yohan's hands.Kang Ha Neul laughed hard after watching these videos, then he said, "I do like kissing people, but I only give kisses like that to other guys, no girls. I only kiss those that I like."Upon listening to his words, Jonathan said, "You seem to love kisses indeed. I remember reading your interview where you went, 'I want to kiss all the projects that I've been part of.'"Then, Jonathan gave Kang Ha Neul printed posters of some of his past works and stated, "Here. I'll give you that opportunity today."With a laugh, Kang Ha Neul kissed the posters, expressing gratitude to the actors and production crews who participated in the projects at the same time.Speaking of Kang Ha Neul's kisses, Jonathan could not help but bring up the iconic kissing scenes in his musical 'Thrill Me' (2010) with Ji Chang Wook.Kang Ha Neul commented, "In each show of 'Thrill Me', Chang Wook and I kissed like two to three times. Actually... I kissed Chang Wook more than any other actors that I've ever worked with since my debut."He laughingly added, "That's when I realized that guys must shave before they kiss anybody.", making Jonathan and Jung So Min crack up.(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' 'THE MUSICAL' YouTube)(SBS Star)