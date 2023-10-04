[SBS Star] 'Block B U-KWON's Ex' Model Jeon Sun-hye to Marry 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' Actor Ahn Soon-yong

이미지 확대하기

Model Jeon Sun-hye and actor Ahn Soon-yong are getting married this weekend.On October 3, Jeon Sun-hye updated her Instagram with photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot.In the photos, Jeon Sun-hye and Ahn Soon-yong were spotted making some romantic as well as cute poses with each other.Along with these photos, Jeon Sun-hye stated, "October 7 #gettingmarried #Octoberbride".Not long after she uploaded the photos, Ahn Soon-yong visited her Instagram and left a comment, saying, "Not long until our special day."Responding to his comment, Jeon Sun-hye wrote in excitement, "My heart is beating so fast!"Born in 1988, Jeon Sun-hye made her debut after winning first place in 'Who's Next Model: Commercial' contest.Following her debut, she made numerous drama appearances in dramas such as, 'High Kick Through the Roof', 'Feel the Groove', 'Love Switch' and more.But the public was more familiar with her as U-KWON of K-pop boy group Block B's longtime girlfriend.First met during a shooting of a music video, Jeon Sun-hye and U-KWON began dating one another in 2012.U-KWON revealed his relationship with Jeon Sun-hye through an official online fan community back then.Then in May 2022, Jeon Sun-hye announced that the two had broken up after 10 years of being together.At that time, she said, "U-KWON and I are no longer together. We are just friends now. But I would like to say thank you for all the love and support you gave us up until now."Jeon Sun-hye's husband-to-be is five years older than she is, who is known for his role as 'Kim Yoon-shik'―a younger brother of 'Kim Yoon-hee' (actress Park Min Young) in KBS' hit drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'.(Credit= 'sunhye_j' Instagram)(SBS Star)