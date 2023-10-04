뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Block B U-KWON's Ex' Model Jeon Sun-hye to Marry 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' Actor Ahn Soon-yong
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Block B U-KWON's Ex' Model Jeon Sun-hye to Marry 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' Actor Ahn Soon-yong

Published 2023.10.04 14:32 View Count
[SBS Star] Block B U-KWONs Ex Model Jeon Sun-hye to Marry Sungkyunkwan Scandal Actor Ahn Soon-yong
Model Jeon Sun-hye and actor Ahn Soon-yong are getting married this weekend. 

On October 3, Jeon Sun-hye updated her Instagram with photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot.

In the photos, Jeon Sun-hye and Ahn Soon-yong were spotted making some romantic as well as cute poses with each other. 

Along with these photos, Jeon Sun-hye stated, "October 7 #gettingmarried #Octoberbride". 

Not long after she uploaded the photos, Ahn Soon-yong visited her Instagram and left a comment, saying, "Not long until our special day."

Responding to his comment, Jeon Sun-hye wrote in excitement, "My heart is beating so fast!" 
Jeon Sun-hye
Born in 1988, Jeon Sun-hye made her debut after winning first place in 'Who's Next Model: Commercial' contest. 

Following her debut, she made numerous drama appearances in dramas such as, 'High Kick Through the Roof', 'Feel the Groove', 'Love Switch' and more. 

But the public was more familiar with her as U-KWON of K-pop boy group Block B's longtime girlfriend. 

First met during a shooting of a music video, Jeon Sun-hye and U-KWON began dating one another in 2012. 

U-KWON revealed his relationship with Jeon Sun-hye through an official online fan community back then. 
Jeon Sun-hye
Then in May 2022, Jeon Sun-hye announced that the two had broken up after 10 years of being together. 

At that time, she said, "U-KWON and I are no longer together. We are just friends now. But I would like to say thank you for all the love and support you gave us up until now." 

Jeon Sun-hye's husband-to-be is five years older than she is, who is known for his role as 'Kim Yoon-shik'―a younger brother of 'Kim Yoon-hee' (actress Park Min Young) in KBS' hit drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'. 
Jeon Sun-hye
(Credit= 'sunhye_j' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지