[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Shuts Down Dating Rumors During Live

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has shut down rumors that he has a girlfriend.On October 2, JUNGKOOK went voice-only live to spend some time with fans.During the live, the comment section flooded with questions asking JUNGKOOK whether he was currently in a relationship.At first, JUNGKOOK did not answer any of these questions, but as more and more of them were seen, he decided to give them his answer.JUNGKOOK said, "I keep seeing these questions, so I'm going to answer it. No, I don't have a girlfriend. I have no girlfriend, everyone."He emphasized, "I don't feel the need to have a girlfriend, because I simply want to focus on my work right now. Please stop with these questions. I don't have a girlfriend, okay?"He then told fans that he will consider ARMY (BTS fandom name) as his girlfriend, "You know what? Let's just say that ARMY is my girlfriend. You're the most important for me at the moment. Gosh, I feel relieved saying this to you. Don't worry, guys, really. You're the only one I have, ARMY."Last week, some sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) of BTS released videos of 'JUNGKOOK' at 'his house', with a girl in his arms; the videos quickly circulated online.The videos were taken from a distance, so it was hard to tell who the people were―their faces looked as if they were almost blurred on purpose, which told how far they were when sasaeng fans took the videos.However, sasaeng fans claimed that the two people were JUNGKOOK and his girlfriend, making a lot of fans to believe that JUNGKOOK has a girlfriend.(Credit= Stationhead, Big Hit Music, Online Community)(SBS Star)