[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE YUQI & MINNIE Under Fire for Their Careless Behavior in Public Spaces

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's Chinese member YUQI and Thai member MINNIE are facing harsh criticism for their irresponsible behavior in public areas.On September 21, one fan of (G)I-DLE in Berlin, Germany shared a video of YUQI and MINNIE riding an electric scooter online.The thing was, not only were they dangerously riding it together, but they were also riding it on the sidewalk instead of the cycle path.In Germany, sharing an electric scooter with another person could result in a 10-euro fine, and using one on the sidewalk can carry a fine of 55 euros and possibly even a jail time.Currently, no more than one person can go on an electric scooter in Korea, and if anyone is found riding it with more than one, they are fined 40,000 won. They will be fined 30,000 won if they are caught using the electric scooter on the sidewalk as well.The laws in Germany and Korea make it abundantly clear how much risk YUQI and MINNIE put both themselves and pedestrians in.Due to safety and legal reasons, YUQI and MINNIE were bashed for going around the streets of Berlin on an electric scooter like that.Aside from that though, people also called out (G)I-DLE for not acting their age, because this was not the first time they were spotted doing something that was so careless in public.Previously, YUQI was seen riding her suitcase on the moving walkway at the airport.At that time, Taiwanese member SHUHUA played this 'game' of theirs alongside her, and YUQI ended up falling over as her suitcase suddenly fell.Persistently witnessing their careless acts, many are urging the group members to "think before doing anything", especially because their young fans may copy them.(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)