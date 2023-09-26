뉴스
[SBS Star] LISA Goes to Paris Without Her Manager & Bodyguards; Fans Wonder If Everything Is Okay
[SBS Star] LISA Goes to Paris Without Her Manager & Bodyguards; Fans Wonder If Everything Is Okay

Published 2023.09.26
[SBS Star] LISA Goes to Paris Without Her Manager & Bodyguards; Fans Wonder If Everything Is Okay
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was seen going to Paris for an official schedule all by herself. 

On September 24, LISA arrived at Incheon International Airport to fly to Paris, France. 

She arrived in her van, accompanied by her manager Wonjae, with whom most BLACKPINK fans are familiar. 

Her manager only checked in with her though; surprisingly, she entered the terminal by herself. 

Even when LISA arrived in Paris, she was escorted by only a few local bodyguards. 

This was a big surprise to fans, as she flew to Paris for an official schedule―to perform at the Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse Paris―not for her personal trip. 
 
Even though it is almost the end of September and BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment expired in August, the agency has not officially announced contract renewals for any of the members yet. 

Reports earlier in the month claimed that LISA rejected a 38-million-dollar contract offer from YG Entertainment.

LISA reportedly received several lucrative offers from international record labels as well.

However, YG Entertainment refuted the claims and insisted that talks to extend LISA's contract were still in progress.

Fans are wondering if her trip alone had anything to do with her ongoing contract renewal talks with YG Entertainment. 

From Thailand, LISA is the main dancer and lead rapper of 2016-debuted BLACKPINK. 
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
