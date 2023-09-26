[SBS Star] Jung So Min Tells What It Was Like to Portray a Married Couple with Kang Ha Neul in '30 Days'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jung So Min talked about her time working with actor Kang Ha Neul in '30 Days'.In an interview published on September 26, Jung So Min discussed her upcoming film '30 Days'.The movie is about a married couple who both develop amnesia after an unexpected accident 30 days before the end of their marriage.Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min each played 'No Jeong-yeol' and 'Hong Na-ra', the married couple.During the interview, Jung So Min said that she and Kang Ha Neul grew closer while filming '30 Days' than they had been while shooting 'Twenty' eight years earlier."We got along fine back then, but it was better this time.", she said."When working with other actors for the first time, it takes some time to get to know them and learn how to talk to them. However, since Kang Ha Neul and I worked together before, we could skip all that this time around. It has been a big help.""When we were shooting 'Twenty', I would say that we were friendly but a bit polite to each other. But now we have become close friends who can talk to each other easily. We became close enough that I don't feel any hesitation in playing a joke on him.", the actress added.Then Jung So Min went on to describe what kind of person her friend Kang Ha Neul is."Kang Ha Neul is the kind of guy who makes it easy to be around him.", she said."I know many have said this about him before, but he cares about others and does it without thinking. I think his ability to make people feel comfortable is one of his greatest strengths and most charming traits."In the movie, Jung So Min and Kang Ha Neul portray some romantic scenes as a married couple.The actress revealed how it felt to work on those scenes with Kang Ha Neul."It was awkward. We both felt that way, but we somehow filmed it pretending we weren't.", she frankly said.'30 Days', a romantic comedy, will be released on October 3.(Credit= Mind Mark)(SBS Star)