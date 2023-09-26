뉴스
[SBS Star] Some Claim Actresses Should Not Get Facial Piecings; Tell Han So Hee to Remove Hers
Published 2023.09.26 16:47 View Count
Some people are criticizing actress Han So Hee for getting facial piercings. 

On September 25, Han So Hee went live on Instagram to spend some time with her fans. 

As soon as fans entered her Instagram live, they were surprised to see new facial piercings―two on the lips and one under her eye―on her. 

Without giving them any explanation, Han So Hee casually first said to fans, "It hasn't been long since I got my lip piercings, so I might not be able to speak properly. But let me tell you what took me by surprise today. Since I got my new bangs and piercings, I didn't think anybody would recognize me on the street, but two girls asked me for photos. That made my day." 

Reading their still-surprised response in the comments, the actress finally went on to share why she got new piercings, "I just wanted to get piercings here and there, because it was something that I wanted to do. I've never pierced my lips and undereye before, so yeah." 

"I always can take them off when I have to for my roles, you know. I mean, I might even still be able to wear them if they go well with my roles. I heard that you might get scars if you keep these places pierced for too long, but I can get the scars removed. So, I didn't think it would be an issue." 

"It was fun getting my piercings, although it hurt quite a bit, especially my lips. I'm not worried about anything like scars at the moment though. I've done something that I've wanted to do for a while, so it's all good." 
 
Han So Hee is that one actress in Korea who always had her own style that occasionally deviated from conventional beauty standards. 

Most people enthusiastically praised her transformation, saying how they loved her new look.

Some people were outright opposed to her having facial piercings though; they stated that it was because of her acting career. 

They explained that actresses should not have facial piercings as it would limit her roles, and that the editing team would have to work more hours trying to remove her piercing marks, which are unlikely to be welcomed in the majority of projects. 

They claimed that Han So Hee was being inconsiderate about all these things, and should remove them right away. 

In response to their remarks, those who support Han So Hee argued back, saying, "It's honestly not your concern. It's her choice, and she said she took everything into account before getting them. Mine your own business!" 

The two opposing points of view are still debating on Han So Hee's Instagram at the moment. 
 
(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
