[SBS Star] "I Hope the Next Decade Is the Same" Lee Bo Young♥Ji Sung Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage

On September 26, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung's tenth wedding anniversary photographs were published in a fashion magazine.
In the photos, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung showed picture-perfect chemistry, sharing loving gazes with one another.
The couple presented a classic style with a modern touch by accessorizing wedding attire with trendy items, such as a cap and leather jacket.
As Lee Bo Young spoke about her husband, she expressed how understanding and supportive Ji Sung is of her career.
"He's such a great support when I'm in the middle of a project. Ji Sung takes care of me and offers me the greatest support, more than anyone in the world.", she remarked.
"He is such a strong person who puts his family as a top priority.", she lovingly said.
"Ten years just flashed by. I was indescribably happy during that time, and I hope the next decade is the same.", he remarked.
"Lee Bo Young made me a more stable person. I became more confident with myself, and this helped me better show my energy while acting. Lee Bo Young and I are a source of inspiration for each other."
The couple then went on to share their views on family, parenting style, and an honest description of their life as a family.
