[SBS Star] "I Hope the Next Decade Is the Same" Lee Bo Young♥Ji Sung Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage
Actress Lee Bo Young and actor Ji Sung talked about their ten years of married life and how much they mean to each other.

On September 26, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung's tenth wedding anniversary photographs were published in a fashion magazine.

In the photos, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung showed picture-perfect chemistry, sharing loving gazes with one another.

The couple presented a classic style with a modern touch by accessorizing wedding attire with trendy items, such as a cap and leather jacket.
Married for ten years and counting, the happy couple discussed their marriage in an interview following the photo session.

As Lee Bo Young spoke about her husband, she expressed how understanding and supportive Ji Sung is of her career.

"He's such a great support when I'm in the middle of a project. Ji Sung takes care of me and offers me the greatest support, more than anyone in the world.", she remarked.
Lee Bo Young noted that throughout the past decade, she has observed Ji Sung to be someone who knows what is essential in life and tries to protect it.

"He is such a strong person who puts his family as a top priority.", she lovingly said.
When it was Ji Sung's turn to talk about their marriage, the actor shared how much he loved the last ten years with Lee Bo Young.

"Ten years just flashed by. I was indescribably happy during that time, and I hope the next decade is the same.", he remarked.

"Lee Bo Young made me a more stable person. I became more confident with myself, and this helped me better show my energy while acting. Lee Bo Young and I are a source of inspiration for each other."

The couple then went on to share their views on family, parenting style, and an honest description of their life as a family.
(Credit= 'allurekorea' 'lee.b0.young' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
