[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Describes What Kind of Person His Wife Katy Louise Saunders Is

Actor Song Joong Ki described what kind of person his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders is.On September 25, Song Joong Ki sat down for an interview with the press.Given that it has only been a few months since Song Joong Ki welcomed his son into the world, the reporters had to ask him about being a father, and the actor was more than willing to talk about it.Song Joong Ki said, "I think my mindset has changed since the birth of my son. But I wouldn't say that it's significantly changed. It's more like... A fresh way of thinking has been presented to me. I remind myself that I should be a kind and good person. And I should also work hard."Chuckling, he continued, "I still can't believe that I've become a father. When I'm feeding him, I can't help stop thinking, 'Am I really a dad now?' Apparently though, I'm not the only new dad who thinks like that.""Our son was born in Rome, following my attendance at the Cannes Film Festival. Ever since he was born, my wife and I have been very busy with childcare. Because it's something that we both have no experience of, we're constantly helping each other out. I feel overjoyed every time I manage to extend the hours of his sleep.", then excitedly added, "Recently, our son slept for six and a half hours!"When asked how he would react if his son told him that he wants to become an actor, Song Joong Ki answered, "Well, my wife and I do have similar ideas, but I'll have to talk to her about it more. We'll probably be like, 'Let's let him try it if he wants to.' But since he is only a little over 3 months old, I hadn't given that much thought just yet."After that, Song Joong Ki spoke about the time he felt furious due to rumors surrounding Katy Louise Saunders; at that time, he expressed great anger through a magazine interview.The actor stated, "Everyone was fabricating stories about my wife, and as her husband, I felt enraged. I specifically instructed my agency not to address any of the rumors, but I only saw things get worse. I was seriously hurt by those careless individuals who wrote false things about her. I can't even imagine how my wife would've felt then."Surprisingly, Song Joong Ki pointed out that his wife had assisted him in cooling down."So, I didn't act like a grown-up at one point. I could've just assumed that they made up all those stories as they were purely interested in me. I felt bad that I didn't respond to them more nicely. When I vented my anger about the situation, this was what Katy said to me, 'There's no need to fume at those people.' She's such a positive person. It was her who made me calm again. She made me think to myself, 'Ah, I still have a long way to go. I've got to grow up.'"(Credit= HighZium Studio, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)