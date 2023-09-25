[SBS Star] Lee Chung-hyun♥Jun Jong Seo Share What It Was Like to Work Together in 'Ballerina'

이미지 확대하기

Director Lee Chung-hyun and actress Jun Jong Seo, who have been dating each other for two years, reflected on their time working together on the upcoming film, 'Ballerina'.On September 25, Lee Chung-hyun and the cast Jun Jong Seo, Kim Ji-hoon, Park Yu Rim attended the production presentation of Netflix's original film, 'Ballerina'.Lee Chung-hyun spoke at the event about what it was like to work with his girlfriend on the film."Since we know each other so well, I believe there were more advantages than disadvantages. As a couple, we were able to talk freely with one another. On top of that, we didn't have to talk much because we were so familiar with each other's characters that we just knew how to deal with each other. I think it had a positive effect on both of us.", he remarked.Then, Jun Jong Seo reflected, "We were careful not to make any other actors or staff members feel uneasy because of our relationship. As an actress, I enjoyed my time on set and tried my hardest to contribute to the picture."Next to them, Kim Ji-hoon who had seen what the couple was like on set, had something to say."It seemed to me that they were being extra careful around each other since everyone knows about their relationship. But when the filming became too hard or physically demanding, I saw them encouraging each other. I felt hints of romance between them at those times.""It was like we were in a high school homeroom and there were two students secretly dating. Whenever they were waiting for one another on set, they tried not to show how much they cared for each other but it still showed. It was adorable. They were like high school lovers.", the actor said with laughter.After working together in Lee Chung-hyun's 2020 film, 'The Call', Lee Chung-hyun and Jun Jong Seo went public with their relationship in 2021.'Ballerina', a thriller film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 6.(Credit= 'wjswhdtj94' Instagram, Netflix Korea, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)