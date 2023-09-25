뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO·JENNIE Reportedly Established Their Own Agencies; YG Ent. Responds
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO·JENNIE Reportedly Established Their Own Agencies; YG Ent. Responds

Published 2023.09.25 16:05 View Count
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO·JENNIE Reportedly Established Their Own Agencies; YG Ent. Responds
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's two members JISOO and JENNIE reportedly have set up their own agencies, and YG Entertainment gave their official response.

On September 25, media outlet News1 dropped an exclusive report on JISOO And JENNIE. 

The news outlet stated that JISOO and JENNIE have recently established their own agencies, which will primarily be for their solo activities. 

They added that JISOO and JENNIE are still discussing with YG Entertainment regarding BLACKPINK's group activities. 

A few hours after the report was released, YG Entertainment briefly stated, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK members' contract renewals and their future activities." 
BLACKPINK
This August marks 2016-debuted BLACKPINK's contract expiration month. 

Even though it is almost the end of September, YG has not officially announced contract renewals for any of the members yet. 

Earlier in the month, words went around saying that LISA was receiving a number of offers from overseas labels, and she was not signing with YG Entertainment. 

At the time, YG Entertainment denied the rumors and stated that discussions about extending LISA's contract were still ongoing.

Another following rumor had it that ROSÉ was the only one out of the members of BLACKPINK who renewed her contract with YG Entertainment, but the agency did not clarify this rumor. 

Since BLACKPINK is one of the most well-known K-pop groups out there, with each member being influential, not only fans, but industry insiders are currently interested in the group's possible disbandment as well as their contract renewals with YG Entertainment. 
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK
(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지