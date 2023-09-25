[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO·JENNIE Reportedly Established Their Own Agencies; YG Ent. Responds

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's two members JISOO and JENNIE reportedly have set up their own agencies, and YG Entertainment gave their official response.On September 25, media outlet News1 dropped an exclusive report on JISOO And JENNIE.The news outlet stated that JISOO and JENNIE have recently established their own agencies, which will primarily be for their solo activities.They added that JISOO and JENNIE are still discussing with YG Entertainment regarding BLACKPINK's group activities.A few hours after the report was released, YG Entertainment briefly stated, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK members' contract renewals and their future activities."This August marks 2016-debuted BLACKPINK's contract expiration month.Even though it is almost the end of September, YG has not officially announced contract renewals for any of the members yet.Earlier in the month, words went around saying that LISA was receiving a number of offers from overseas labels, and she was not signing with YG Entertainment.At the time, YG Entertainment denied the rumors and stated that discussions about extending LISA's contract were still ongoing.Another following rumor had it that ROSÉ was the only one out of the members of BLACKPINK who renewed her contract with YG Entertainment, but the agency did not clarify this rumor.Since BLACKPINK is one of the most well-known K-pop groups out there, with each member being influential, not only fans, but industry insiders are currently interested in the group's possible disbandment as well as their contract renewals with YG Entertainment.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)