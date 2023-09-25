[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Tells Lee Dong Hwi, "Hoyeon Recently Gifted Me Hats that She Stole from You"

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok told actor Lee Dong Hwi a new fact about his longtime girlfriend model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon that took him by surprise.On September 23, a new episode of Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego', featuring Lee Dong Hwi and another actor Kang Ha Neul, was unveiled online.During their conversation, Yu Jae Seok mentioned that he goes to the same gym as Jung Hoyeon―Lee Dong Hwi's 8-year girlfriend.Yu Jae Seok said, "Some time ago, I met Hoyeon at the gym. When I met her, I joked, 'Hoyeon, you should give me one of your hats. It's my birthday soon.' And she was like, 'Umm... I'll have to think about that.'""A few days later, we bumped into each other at the gym again. She asked me, 'I'm about to go out and buy a hat, what kind of hats do you like?' I told her that I didn't say that to her because I wanted her to buy me one though.""But I joked again, 'Alright then, you know what? Just get me one of Dong Hwi's. He's got a lot of hats, doesn't he?' She walked away, saying, 'Oh, okay. That might be a good idea!'"While listening to Yu Jae Seok's words, Lee Dong Hwi covered his mouth in surprise.Once Yu Jae Seok was done speaking, Lee Dong Hwi instantly commented, "That explains why she took a bunch of my hats the other day!"Yu Jae Seok stated, "I was actually going to put one of them on today to see if you recognized it to be yours. But I totally forgot to put it on this morning.", then sighed hard.Then, Lee Dong Hwi explained, "Hoyeon's got many hats herself, but she was suddenly like, 'I don't own hats like these.' and took like six or seven of them home. Actually, I thought it was really weird at that time, as she sounded so awkward."Shrugging his shoulders, he resumed, "I wonder why she didn't just say that she wanted to give my hats to you.", then he laughingly added, "Anyway, I'm glad that I was able to get you something for your birthday, Jae Seok, even though it wasn't my intention."(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, 'hoooooyeony' Instagram)(SBS Star)