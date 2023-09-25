뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Explains Why She Kissed Thai Star Davika Hoorne at the Fashion Show's After-Party
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Explains Why She Kissed Thai Star Davika Hoorne at the Fashion Show's After-Party

Singer/actress IU explained how she happened to kiss Thai actress Davika Hoorne at a fashion show's after-party.

On September 24, a video titled 'IU Clarifies Her Shocking(?) Kiss!!' was published on a fashion magazine's YouTube channel.

In the video, IU was asked to tell about the time she kissed Davika Hoorne on the cheek.

"Okay, let me tell you the whole story of how it happened.", she said, and began explaining from the time they first met.

"Davika Hoorne is very outgoing and attractive. She once came up to me first and told me that we are the same age and even have the same birthdays. That's how we get to know each other."
IU & Davika Hoorne
IU then talked about the day she met Davika Hoorne at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, which was the day she kissed her.

"That day happened to be both of our birthdays. She wished me a happy birthday, then bent her face towards mine, asking for a kiss, I guess…?", IU giggled and said, "I don't know. It was so dark and noisy in there."

The singer continued, "I had no idea what to do. Then I recalled what people in dramas from other countries did in similar situations. I wondered if I should kiss her, and then, on the spur of the moment, decided to do just that."
IU & Davika Hoorne
"You can see how my eyes trembled in a split second if you look closely enough at the video. 'Wait, am I supposed to kiss her now?', I wondered. I didn't want to kiss her if she didn't want to because it would have been rude. But when I kissed her on the cheek, she accepted it in a sweet way.", she recalled, adding that it was her first time kissing another celebrity at an event like that.

"Davika Hoorne and I share a special and amazing connection, which is why I kissed her. So, don't be jealous!", she joked to her fans with a giggle.
IU & Davika Hoorne
On May 16, IU attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace as the Italian fashion house's global ambassador.

Davika Hoorne, who also attended the show, shared a video of herself and IU on Instagram later that day.
 
The video shows her and IU at the show's after-party, where IU gave Davika Hoorne a peck on the cheek after Davika Hoorne pursed her lips and leaned her face towards IU's.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'davikah' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
