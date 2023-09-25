[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Explains Why She Kissed Thai Star Davika Hoorne at the Fashion Show's After-Party

On September 24, a video titled 'IU Clarifies Her Shocking(?) Kiss!!' was published on a fashion magazine's YouTube channel.
In the video, IU was asked to tell about the time she kissed Davika Hoorne on the cheek.
"Okay, let me tell you the whole story of how it happened.", she said, and began explaining from the time they first met.
"Davika Hoorne is very outgoing and attractive. She once came up to me first and told me that we are the same age and even have the same birthdays. That's how we get to know each other."
"That day happened to be both of our birthdays. She wished me a happy birthday, then bent her face towards mine, asking for a kiss, I guess…?", IU giggled and said, "I don't know. It was so dark and noisy in there."
The singer continued, "I had no idea what to do. Then I recalled what people in dramas from other countries did in similar situations. I wondered if I should kiss her, and then, on the spur of the moment, decided to do just that."
"Davika Hoorne and I share a special and amazing connection, which is why I kissed her. So, don't be jealous!", she joked to her fans with a giggle.
Davika Hoorne, who also attended the show, shared a video of herself and IU on Instagram later that day.
The video shows her and IU at the show's after-party, where IU gave Davika Hoorne a peck on the cheek after Davika Hoorne pursed her lips and leaned her face towards IU's.
(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'davikah' Instagram)
