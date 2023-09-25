[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet IRENE Shows Up at Jakarta Concert Despite Earlier Plans to Skip It

컨디션 난조로 무대 직전에 불참 공지까지 떴는데 팬들 보려고 무대 올라와서 이렇게 생라이브 미친 성량의 아이린 보여주는거 너무 감동돼ㅜ�� pic.twitter.com/pNUmGjI1gG — 달콤 (@bae14329) September 23, 2023

IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet showed up at the SMTOWN concert in Jakarta despite earlier plans of sitting it out.On September 23, SM Entertainment's collaborative concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE JAKARTA' took place at GBK Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.The lineup included various SM Entertainment's K-pop acts―TVXQ!, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, aespa and RIIZE.A few hours before the concert though, SM Entertainment notified fans that IRENE would be sitting out this concert due to health concerns, and so Red Velvet would perform only with the four members.But during Red Velvet's turn to perform, IRENE surprised the audience by making an appearance on stage, fully ready for the group's performance.After performing a song, IRENE said, looking slightly exhausted, "It's very nice to see you guys today."Then, another member JOY told fans, "Actually, IRENE hasn't been feeling so well, but she pushed to perform with us for fans in Jakarta. She really wanted to see you all."IRENE shyly smiled, then commented, "Because it's been a while SMTOWN concert was held offline..."Before she could even finish her sentence, the audience filled the stadium with loud cheers for IRENE, repeatedly shouting, "IRENE! IRENE! IRENE!"Laughing, IRENE continued, "Thank you. Umm... I also want to say that our new album is coming out soon. Your support would be much appreciated."Red Velvet then resumed their performance, but IRENE made fans worried during the performance, because she clearly looked in bad shape, health-wise.Her performance videos were later shared online, and fans left comments saying things like, "While I understand those who are praising her for gutting this out, I also wish nobody would do this or feel they had to do it. They should put their health first!", "She can barely move out there. I'm crying...!", "Even if she was the one that wanted to be up on the stage, somebody at the company should have said no for her own sake...!" and more.IRENE has safely arrived in Korea following the concert, and many fans are currently wishing her a speedy recovery.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'Arisalee01' Twitter)(SBS Star)