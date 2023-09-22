뉴스
[SBS Star] RIIZE WONBIN Scouted on Instagram; He Tells How SM Ent. Reacted to His First Performance
[SBS Star] RIIZE WONBIN Scouted on Instagram; He Tells How SM Ent. Reacted to His First Performance

[SBS Star] RIIZE WONBIN Scouted on Instagram; He Tells How SM Ent. Reacted to His First Performance
It has been revealed that WONBIN of K-pop boy group RIIZE was scouted by SM Entertainment through Instagram, and his past Instagram photos have been attracting the attention of everybody since the reveal. 

RIIZE, SM Entertainment's first boy group in seven years, made the group's official debut on September 4. 

As soon as RIIZE made their debut, 2002-born WONBIN went viral for his striking looks. 
WONBIN
Looking at his beautiful facial features, many fans wondered where SM Entertainment's casting director found such a human being with out-of-this-world gorgeousness. 

Soon, they were able to discover that he was found on Instagram; WONBIN told fans about it at a fan signing event. 

WONBIN said, "SM Entertainment scouted me on Instagram, and I was asked to come in for an audition. I started training under the company in 2019."
WONBIN
A casting director stopping at his Instagram account, then sending him a message to ask if he could come for an audition, came as no surprise since his beauty explained it all.

But they did become curious about his past photos that got SM Entertainment's casting director to snap their fingers and go, "He's exactly the one I'm looking for!"

It did not take too long for interested fans to dig up his past photos from high school, specifically around the time when he was cast by SM Entertainment. 

After looking at these photos, in which he looked younger but incredibly good-looking, fans instantly went, "Wow, no wonder the casting director wanted him to join SM Entertainment. Totally get it." 
WONBIN
WONBIN
WONBIN
SM Entertainment scouted WONBIN for his appearance even though they were uncertain of his performance skills, but the agency staff jumped in joy when they discovered that he had more than his looks, according to WONBIN. 

He recently stated, "Following my first evaluation at SM Entertainment, I received a big round of applause from my trainers. I didn't know how to sing or dance at the time. So, I just improvised. But they were like, 'You possess excellent singing and dancing skills.' I didn't expect to hear that from them at all." 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'wonandbin' Twitter, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
