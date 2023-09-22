[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa & Kim Jae Joong Bond over a Difficulty They Face as Handsome Men

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ and Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE discovered a peculiar difficulty they, handsome men, share.Jung Yong Hwa guested on the September 21 episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show.But before he entered the studio, Kim Jae Joong had to guess who the guest would be from a self-describing sketch the guest left for him; which showed a man with a speech bubble above him that said "Beautiful"."Beautiful… Oh, 'You're Beautiful', the drama? Then it must be its male cast member, Lee Hong Gi or Jang Keun Suk!", he excitedly exclaimed.Then, the day's guest, Jung Yong Hwa arrived.Kim Jae Joong was happy to see him, but could not help but wonder what the meaning of Jung Yong Hwa's sketch was.Jung Yong Hwa explained by mentioning his work, SBS' drama 'You're Beautiful', but Kim Jae Joong was still confused since he did not know that Jung Yong Hwa starred in it.He told Jung Yong Hwa, "What? You starred in 'You're Beautiful'? I honestly didn't know.", which made the air between them a little awkward.As they talked more, however, they started to get close by complimenting each other on their looks.Jung Yong Hwa looked into Kim Jae Joong's face and told him, "Wow, you don't appear to have aged at all.", and Kim Jae Joong returned with, "Hey, you look the same, too."When Jung Yong Hwa asked him if he had been working out, Kim Jae Joong replied that he had been taking walks outside these days.Then, Kim Jae Joong revealed an unexpected difficulty that handsome men like himself and Jung Yong Hwa face."When people like us go walk outside, things like fruit flies and spider webs keep drawing to our faces."When Jung Yong Hwa replied, "I know, it always gets in the eyes.", Kim Jae Joong quipped, "It's because we have eyes like a lake! Those bugs try to dive right in, mistaking them for lake water."Jung Yong Hwa laughed loudly at the randomness of this comment.(Credit= '우하머그' YouTube)(SBS Star)