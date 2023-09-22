[SBS Star] "First, We Don't Really Care About Each Other" Krystal Tells Why She Is So Close to Jessica

On September 22, Krystal's interview took place at one coffee shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
Since her upcoming movie 'Cobweb' is to be released next Wednesday, Krystal mainly discussed the film during the interview.
About halfway through the interview, one of the reporters brought up the VIP premiere of 'Cobweb' two days ago, specifically mentioning Jessica's attendance.
Given that Jessica came to the event, Krystal was asked whether Jessica monitors all her projects and gives her any advice.
"'Cobweb' was that one project that I was desperate to join, and Jessica knew that. I was jumping around in joy when I got the part in it. Jessica arrived in Korea on the day of the VIP premiere, which suggested that she had come all the way to Korea just for me. Well, at least, that's how I saw it."
She laughed, then added, "It seemed like she wanted to show me her support. I wanted her to see the movie, and I'm glad that she did. I was happy that she could make it this time, because she wasn't able to come to the VIP premiere of 'More than Family' in 2020."
Following that, Krystal cutely complained that Jessica would not stop repeating some of her lines in the movie after watching it.
She explained, "Here's what I think. It just isn't necessary for us to have such deep conversations about our work because we acknowledge that each of us is on our own path and both respect that. That's probably why we're close."
(SBS Star)