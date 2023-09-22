[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARINA Explains Why the aespa Members Went to See BLACKPINK's Seoul Concert

이미지 확대하기

230921 이즈위 2차 영통 팬싸 #카리나



블랙핑크 콘서트 간거 지수웅니랑 친해져서 간거래.. 블랙핑크 지수님이 먼저 좋아한다고 연락이 왔다는.. 아름다운 여성의 우정을 응원합니다����#aespa #에스파 #KARINA pic.twitter.com/BQgLwnHWYW — 영통몽 (@aespa08181) September 21, 2023

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa talked about the group's unexpected appearance at another K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's recent concert in Seoul.On September 21, KARINA held a fansign event via video call.During the event, one fan asked KARINA why the aespa members went to the BLACKPINK concert.On September 16 and 17, BLACKPINK held concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in Gocheok-dong, Seoul, successfully wrapping up their yearlong world tour.Many celebrities who are friends with the group members were spotted enjoying the concert.However, the presence of aespa members among the crowd of pink lights was a surprise because there seemed to be no previous interaction between the two groups.Many K-pop fans wondered why the aespa members went to see BLACKPINK's concert in Korea, especially when they just returned from their own tour around the United States.Now, back to KARINA's video call with a fan, KARINA revealed why the aespa members went to see BLACKPINK's concert.With a giddy voice, she explained, "It was because I became close with JISOO unnie. She reached out to me first, saying that she likes me very much."The fan shared this brief clip of KARINA revealing her connection with the BLACKPINK member on his/her social media account, and it went viral shortly after it was released.Many internet users raved over their friendship, leaving comments such as, "KARINA and JISOO…? I can't believe that JISOO contacted her first! Would love to see the two beauties in one frame.", "I ship this friendship.", "Dying to see their selfies together."(Credit= Online Community, 'aespa08181' X (Formerly known as Twitter), 'sooyaaa__' 'katarinabluu' Instagram)(SBS Star)