[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Shares the Kind of Extreme Diet She Went On When She Was a Trainee

SANA revealed the type of extreme diet she went on before her debut as a member of K-pop girl group TWICE.On September 21, SANA guested on content creator DEX's YouTube show 'DEX's Fridge Interview'.During their conversation, SANA reminisced about her time as a trainee at her agency JYP Entertainment, "During my trainee days, I often gained weight due to stress. When I put on some weight, I had to go on a diet. Sometimes, I only had eight cherry tomatoes for the whole day."But she said that she could not stop herself from eating delicious foods at times, "I had my first jokbal (braised pig's trotters) when I was a trainee, and I totally fell in love with the taste of jokbal. It was amazing! Sad as it may sound, I had to eat jokbal secretly at the time."She explained, "I wasn't allowed to eat jokbal as I was on a diet; I would get told off if I got caught eating it. Since I wanted it so badly, what I had done was to buy some jokbal from the supermarket right by our dorm, then finish the whole thing off before I headed back to the dorm."When asked if she still goes on an extreme diet like the old days, SANA replied, "Well... I've been responsible for my own weight after my debut. It's all up to me now."Then, she suddenly looked at the camera and cutely warned her agency staff, "So, don't you dare try to make me go on a diet in your ways!"SANA entered the K-pop industry following Mnet's survival show 'SIXTEEN'―a show featuring JYP Entertainment's female trainees that determined the members of TWICE.At that time, SANA was seen with a much chubbier face and body than her current self.Her words demonstrate the extent of the strict diet she adhered to after it was decided that she would make her debut.She previously also revealed that she even fainted at the sauna as a result of a pre-debut strict diet.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube, Mnet SIXTEEN, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)