[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares How Excited Park Jung Min Was about JISOO's Cameo Appearance

Actor Gang Dong Won recalled the day when JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK came to the filming location of his upcoming work, 'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman'.On September 21, Gang Dong Won had an interview about his upcoming film, 'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman', set to release on September 27.'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman' is about a fake exorcist 'Dr. Cheon' (Gang Dong Won) who cannot see ghosts but solves the case with ghost-like insight.When asked why he decided to star in the movie, Gang Dong Won said, "The film's setting and the story itself felt refreshing. I got interested as it seemed like a movie in tune with our times."'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman' has been getting a lot of attention with its star-studded cast.On top of the film's great lead actors like Gang Dong Won, Huh Joon Ho, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Jong Soo, and Park Soi, cameos including actor Park Jung Min and JISOO have confirmed their appearances in the film.JISOO portrays a 'seonnyeo' (a Korean traditional fairy), and Park Jung Min plays a famous shaman who serves her.Gang Dong Won recalled the day when JISOO visited the set to film her scene."I remember how thrilled Park Jung Min was. He told me that he is a JISOO fan. He even got her autograph on his folding fan that day. The filming site was more welcoming than ever.", he remarked.Then Gang Dong Won went on to talk about how filming with Park Jung Min was."We had a terrific time recording the sequence together because Park Jung Min came well-prepared. I remember showing up to the set one day to see Park Jung Min already there. There was a scene where Lee Dong Hwi and I performed a 'gut' (the rites performed by Korean shamans), and I heard Park Jung Min came in early that day and asked to watch it. Park Jung Min said that the eye roll I did during the scene was funny and that he wanted to do it during his, too. That's how his scene was created."(Credit= CJ ENM, AA Group, SEM Company)(SBS Star)