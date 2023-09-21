뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares How Excited Park Jung Min Was about JISOO's Cameo Appearance
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares How Excited Park Jung Min Was about JISOO's Cameo Appearance

Published 2023.09.21 17:50 View Count
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares How Excited Park Jung Min Was about JISOOs Cameo Appearance
Actor Gang Dong Won recalled the day when JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK came to the filming location of his upcoming work, 'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman'.

On September 21, Gang Dong Won had an interview about his upcoming film, 'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman', set to release on September 27.

'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman' is about a fake exorcist 'Dr. Cheon' (Gang Dong Won) who cannot see ghosts but solves the case with ghost-like insight.

When asked why he decided to star in the movie, Gang Dong Won said, "The film's setting and the story itself felt refreshing. I got interested as it seemed like a movie in tune with our times."
Gang Dong Won & Park Jung Min & JISOO
'Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman' has been getting a lot of attention with its star-studded cast.

On top of the film's great lead actors like Gang Dong Won, Huh Joon Ho, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Jong Soo, and Park Soi, cameos including actor Park Jung Min and JISOO have confirmed their appearances in the film.

JISOO portrays a 'seonnyeo' (a Korean traditional fairy), and Park Jung Min plays a famous shaman who serves her.

Gang Dong Won recalled the day when JISOO visited the set to film her scene.

"I remember how thrilled Park Jung Min was. He told me that he is a JISOO fan. He even got her autograph on his folding fan that day. The filming site was more welcoming than ever.", he remarked.
Gang Dong Won & Park Jung Min & JISOO
Then Gang Dong Won went on to talk about how filming with Park Jung Min was.

"We had a terrific time recording the sequence together because Park Jung Min came well-prepared. I remember showing up to the set one day to see Park Jung Min already there. There was a scene where Lee Dong Hwi and I performed a 'gut' (the rites performed by Korean shamans), and I heard Park Jung Min came in early that day and asked to watch it. Park Jung Min said that the eye roll I did during the scene was funny and that he wanted to do it during his, too. That's how his scene was created."
Gang Dong Won & Park Jung Min & JISOO
(Credit= CJ ENM, AA Group, SEM Company)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지