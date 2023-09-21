[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Responds to His Dating Rumor with BLACKPINK ROSE?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Gang Dong Won indirectly responded to his recent dating rumor with ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On September 21, Gang Dong Won sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul.During this interview, Gang Dong Won discussed what has changed about him in the last 20 years of being in the industry.The actor said, "Before, I'd never really gone out of home unless I had work. But these days, I sometimes go out with a mask on, and watch a movie at the movie theater. I was filming outside of Seoul not so long ago, and at that time, I went to watch 'Concrete Utopia' following my shoots. I worked with the 'Concrete Utopia' director in the past, so..."When asked if anybody recognized him, Gang Dong Won answered, shaking his head sideways, "No, nobody recognized me then. Some people do in the city, but I'm rarely recognized in towns outside of major cities."As for acting, he stated, "My shy nature has always made it challenging to act in front of the large crowd of people on site. I used to get super nervous whenever I was asked to do something that wasn't on the script. But I'm no longer like that."He continued, "I've participated in over 20 movies in the past two decades. I think my confidence gradually increased as a result of all those experiences playing various characters. I've finally mastered the art of acting naturally on set with all the crew around."As soon as Gang Dong Won finished speaking, one reporter mentioned how he had been so private since his debut that his first appearance on a television show had only been this month, even though he had been acting for 20 years.The reporter noted that despite his desire to keep things private, some details of his private life have recently been revealed online―perhaps referring to him becoming the subject of dating rumor with ROSÉ after a picture of their private gathering with friends was posted online―and asked him what he thought about that.Gang Dong Won laughed, then gave the reporter a brief yet straightforward response, "To be completely honest with you, I don't get why the public would need to know specifics about my personal life. I'm a private person."(Credit= ''riccardotisci17' Instagram, AA Group)(SBS Star)