[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Describes Her Husband Hyun Bin as a Kind Perfectionist

On September 20, Son Ye-jin guested on a popular YouTube golf show hosted by YouTuber Lim Jin-han.
As Son Ye-jin joined his show two years ago, Lim Jin-han greeted Son Ye-jin with a friendly hello, then asked if she had regularly played golf in the last two years.
Pulling a sad face, Son Ye-jin answered, "Unfortunately not. I didn't really get to play much after marriage and childbirth."
Lim Jin-han's eyes immediately lit up as she brought up the subject of marriage and childbirth; he asked right away, "Speaking of which, your husband plays good golf, doesn't he? I've seen him play before, and he played like a semi-professional."
Son Ye-jin replied, "Yeah, he's an amazing golfer. When it was decided that I was going to join your show, I asked him to help me improve my golf. So, I took him with me whenever I went to play golf."
She continued, "He taught me well. We also practiced together. While doing so, he informed me of the things that I was doing wrong and stuff."
He continued, "I remember guys going, 'Oh man, I'm jealous of Hyun Bin. Marrying someone like Son Ye-jin? He must've saved the planet in his previous life.' And I heard girls saying things like, 'I wish I were Son Ye-jin! It would be so nice if I got to be the bride!'"
To this, Son Ye-jin joked, "But there were far more people saying that I was too good for him, right?"
Lim Jin-han laughed, then responded, "Yes, yes. I'm sure there were! But Hyun Bin's very kind. He's a good-natured person. I believe he's a great man."
Nodding, Son Ye-jin stated, "I agree. He's kind.", then added after a pause, "You know, I always tell him that he should go on your show, but every time I tell him that, he says, 'I want to go on it when I get much better at golf.' So, I don't know if it could ever happen. He's such a perfectionist."
