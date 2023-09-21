뉴스
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Describes Her Husband Hyun Bin as a Kind Perfectionist
Published 2023.09.21
Actress Son Ye-jin gave everyone a glimpse of her married life with actor Hyun Bin. 

On September 20, Son Ye-jin guested on a popular YouTube golf show hosted by YouTuber Lim Jin-han. 

As Son Ye-jin joined his show two years ago, Lim Jin-han greeted Son Ye-jin with a friendly hello, then asked if she had regularly played golf in the last two years. 

Pulling a sad face, Son Ye-jin answered, "Unfortunately not. I didn't really get to play much after marriage and childbirth." 

Lim Jin-han's eyes immediately lit up as she brought up the subject of marriage and childbirth; he asked right away, "Speaking of which, your husband plays good golf, doesn't he? I've seen him play before, and he played like a semi-professional." 

Son Ye-jin replied, "Yeah, he's an amazing golfer. When it was decided that I was going to join your show, I asked him to help me improve my golf. So, I took him with me whenever I went to play golf." 

She continued, "He taught me well. We also practiced together. While doing so, he informed me of the things that I was doing wrong and stuff."
After that, Lim Jin-han thought back on their beautiful wedding ceremony that took place last year, "Around the time of your wedding, it almost felt as if your wedding was the only thing everybody was interested in. They just wouldn't stop talking about it." 

He continued, "I remember guys going, 'Oh man, I'm jealous of Hyun Bin. Marrying someone like Son Ye-jin? He must've saved the planet in his previous life.' And I heard girls saying things like, 'I wish I were Son Ye-jin! It would be so nice if I got to be the bride!'" 

To this, Son Ye-jin joked, "But there were far more people saying that I was too good for him, right?" 

Lim Jin-han laughed, then responded, "Yes, yes. I'm sure there were! But Hyun Bin's very kind. He's a good-natured person. I believe he's a great man." 

Nodding, Son Ye-jin stated, "I agree. He's kind.", then added after a pause, "You know, I always tell him that he should go on your show, but every time I tell him that, he says, 'I want to go on it when I get much better at golf.' So, I don't know if it could ever happen. He's such a perfectionist." 
(Credit= VAST Entertainment, '임진한클라스' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
