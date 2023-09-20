[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Tells How She Felt Before Filming a Kissing Scene with Hwang Min Hyun

As tvN's series 'My Lovely Liar' ended on September 19, Kim So Hyun's interview from September 13 has been released today.
During the interview, she talked about her co-star Hwang Min Hyun whom she played a couple in the series.
The actress started by describing what it was like to hear that she and Hwang Min Hyun would be co-starring.
"I was happy to learn that he would be joining the cast. It turned out, many of my friends loved him. They told me how good-looking he was. For the first time in my life, someone told me they were jealous of me because of my co-star.", Kim So Hyun recalled.
In the series, Kim So Hyun played 'Mok Sol-hee' who cannot trust people because of her ability to hear lies.
Hwang Min Hyun played 'Kim Do-ha', a famous composer and producer who has been staying away from other people due to an incident in his past.
About this, Kim So Hyun said, "At first, he had to wear a mask while playing 'Kim Do-ha'. I felt awkward being with him because of that, but it helped portray our characters since 'Kim Do-ha' and 'Mok Sol-hee' were meant to be uncomfortable around each other at the beginning of the series. So we maintained that level of distance in real life while filming the start of the series."
"Later, we became much closer to one another as he didn't have to wear a mask, and we got to film funny episodes together. We started making jokes and trying to make each other laugh as though it was our job. I've got to know that he's a quite playful guy. This was my first time working with him, and I found him to be both a fun person to joke with and a capable actor who can lead the scene naturally."
She said, "I've heard that Hwang Min Hyun has never portrayed a couple's relationship in any work and, therefore, never played a kissing scene before. It was a bit overwhelming thing to hear.", she laughed and explained, "I felt like I would have to lead him, which wasn't in my plan."
The actress concluded the interview by thanking 'My Lovely Liar' fans.
"It was my first work after two years of hiatus. Thanks for loving it so much. I appreciated hearing how people saw me in a new light after watching this series. I will return with yet another great work."
(SBS Star)