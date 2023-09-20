뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says His Daughter Wants to Tell the Whole Town Her Dad Is Yu Jae Seok
Published 2023.09.20 16:09 View Count
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shares the most hilarious reason why his daughter drives him crazy. 

On September 16 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Yu Jae Seok told the other hosts a funny story. 

Yu Jae Seok started it off by telling them, "You know, my daughter Na-eun drives me crazy these days!" 

He explained why, "As she's become a little older, she now knows that her dad is someone that appears on TV. Whenever we're in the elevator together, she calls me by my name. She goes, 'Yu Jae Seok-ssi!' She only does that when there are others in the elevator."

He laughed and resumed, "Every time she does that, those people in the elevator with us instantly turn to me. When they see me, they're like, 'Oh, hi. Hi!' So, we end up greeting each other like that. If she didn't say my name, they would have simply continued looking at their phones, but yeah."  

To this, one of the hosts Joo Woo Jae responded, "She probably just wants to make sure they recognize daddy. How adorable!" 

Yu Jae Seok said back, "Yeah, I jump in surprise every single time. I also sweat inside. It happened a few days ago as well." 
Apparently though, Na-eun is not Yu Jae Seok's only child who wants to show everyone their dad is a famous person on television; Yu Jae Seok recently revealed that his son Ji-ho lets people around know his dad is Yu Jae Seok, but in a different way to Na-eun. 

In March, Yu Jae Seok said to entertainers Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook on their YouTube show, "I'm not sure when exactly Ji-ho started doing this, but he frequently goes out with my stuff that has a logo, like Netflix, MBC, Antenna (Yu Jae Seok's agency) on. I think he's trying to tell people about me without looking too obvious." 

He laughingly stated, "Ji-ho seriously loves going out with my stuff that has a big logo printed on. He wears my clothes with logos on more often than his own clothes!" 
(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star) 
