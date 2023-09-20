뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Under Fire for His Overpriced T-Shirts; He Responds
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Under Fire for His Overpriced T-Shirts; He Responds

Published 2023.09.20 11:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Under Fire for His Overpriced T-Shirts; He Responds
Singer Kim Jong-kook responded to the complaints about his overpriced T-shirts. 

On September 14, Kim Jong-kook made a surprise announcement via his YouTube channel. 

Kim Jong-kook said, "I made some T-shirts so that I no longer have to waste my time buying them and choosing what to wear every morning. I tried my hardest to make them as perfect as possible because I intend to wear them every day myself." 

He continued, "I've made the decision to sell them; they're reasonably priced. Only a limited number will be sold though.", then added a link that led to his online mall. 

There were four types of T-shirts sold on the website; all these T-shirts were simply-designed with nothing more than a logo of his T-shirt brand on them. 

Each of the T-shirt was priced either at 42,000 won (approximately 32 dollars) or 46,000 won (approximately 35 dollars). 

After checking out the price of his T-shirts, many people were disappointed with such high prices for regular T-shirts when he even said that they were not too expensive. 
Kim Jong-kook's T-shirt
Kim Jong-kook's T-shirt
Kim Jong-kook soon left a comment on his YouTube channel post explaining his side of the story, suggesting that he was aware of the remarks being spread online.

The singer stated, "They are not just regular T-shirts with a printed logo, I can tell you that. I honestly put in so much effort making those T-shirts since I'm picky about the fabric of my clothes. And about the price... I made a reasonable decision on the price following tons of research." 

He went on, "But I do apologize if I caused any misunderstanding. I believe that my statement that the T-shirts weren't very expensive was something that wasn't fairly taken into account. I'm sorry. Please understand because I'm not an expert in this field." 
Kim Jong-kook's T-shirt
Despite the controversy, the T-shirts were sold out on the website only five days after his online store opened. 

Kim Jong-kook once again wrote on his YouTube channel, this time, thanking everyone for their great support. 

"The T-shirts were quickly sold out all thanks to your interest and support. As I couldn't let this opportunity to be grateful pass by, I decided to donate all the money I made. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who contributed." 

(Credit= 'kjk76' Instagram, '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube, 'ironstein' Website) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지