[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Under Fire for His Overpriced T-Shirts; He Responds

Singer Kim Jong-kook responded to the complaints about his overpriced T-shirts.On September 14, Kim Jong-kook made a surprise announcement via his YouTube channel.Kim Jong-kook said, "I made some T-shirts so that I no longer have to waste my time buying them and choosing what to wear every morning. I tried my hardest to make them as perfect as possible because I intend to wear them every day myself."He continued, "I've made the decision to sell them; they're reasonably priced. Only a limited number will be sold though.", then added a link that led to his online mall.There were four types of T-shirts sold on the website; all these T-shirts were simply-designed with nothing more than a logo of his T-shirt brand on them.Each of the T-shirt was priced either at 42,000 won (approximately 32 dollars) or 46,000 won (approximately 35 dollars).After checking out the price of his T-shirts, many people were disappointed with such high prices for regular T-shirts when he even said that they were not too expensive.Kim Jong-kook soon left a comment on his YouTube channel post explaining his side of the story, suggesting that he was aware of the remarks being spread online.The singer stated, "They are not just regular T-shirts with a printed logo, I can tell you that. I honestly put in so much effort making those T-shirts since I'm picky about the fabric of my clothes. And about the price... I made a reasonable decision on the price following tons of research."He went on, "But I do apologize if I caused any misunderstanding. I believe that my statement that the T-shirts weren't very expensive was something that wasn't fairly taken into account. I'm sorry. Please understand because I'm not an expert in this field."Despite the controversy, the T-shirts were sold out on the website only five days after his online store opened.Kim Jong-kook once again wrote on his YouTube channel, this time, thanking everyone for their great support."The T-shirts were quickly sold out all thanks to your interest and support. As I couldn't let this opportunity to be grateful pass by, I decided to donate all the money I made. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who contributed."(Credit= 'kjk76' Instagram, '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube, 'ironstein' Website)(SBS Star)