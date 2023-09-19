[SBS Star] Lee Jeong-hyeon Shares Disappointment About Having Little Screen Time on 'Boys Planet'

On September 16, the four members of EVNNE guested on a YouTube show hosted by YouTuber Jonathan.
Since the four of them were all contestants of Mnet's survival audition show 'Boys Planet', the conversation centered around their experience on the show.
Chuckling, Lee Jeong-hyeon responded, "Before I joined 'Boys Planet', I was confident that I would be noticed, because I had trained hard until then. But I couldn't find myself in any of the group performances that I participated in."
He continued, "If I'm being honest with you, I was very upset about that. I was disappointed that I only appeared on the show for my reactions, not for my performances.", then sighed.
The three other members of EVNNE nodded and confirmed that Lee Jeong-hyeon worked truly hard to get a spot in the finals despite the setbacks he faced due to lack of screen time.
Lee Jeong-hyeon rapped, saying, "My performances had no screen time, but I still managed to make it to the 'top', because PD-nim, you're at the 'top' yourself."
Jonathan and the other members cheered for Lee Jeong-hyeon at the end of his honest yet respectful rap.
(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube, Mnet Boys Planet)
(SBS Star)