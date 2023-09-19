뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Tells Why He Promised Unpaid Participation in Some Uni Festivals
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Tells Why He Promised Unpaid Participation in Some Uni Festivals

Published 2023.09.19 17:55 View Count
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Tells Why He Promised Unpaid Participation in Some Uni Festivals
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE explained why he had promised to perform at several university festivals for free in the future.

On September 19, Jung Yong Hwa guested on KBS CoolFM's radio show 'Music Plaza', hosted by comedian Lee Eun-ji.

During the show, the host noted that many listeners had left comments saying that they fell in love with Jung Yong Hwa after seeing him perform at recent university festivals. 

"I've started performing at university festivals for the first time this year.", Jung Yong Hwa explained, "I was so thrilled at the opportunity. I think I was more pumped up than the students were."
Jung Yong Hwa
"I wanted everyone in the crowd to have fun. I did the performance thinking, 'Let's all have fun together!', and the crowd seemed to like it.", he recalled.

"I read what people said about your performances at the festival, and some did mention that Jung Yong Hwa seemed more enthusiastic than anyone.", Lee Eun-ji remarked.

The host then shared a message from a listener, asking Jung Yong Hwa about a promise he made on stage recently.

It goes: "Hi, I saw you at the S University festival and you were awesome. You promised on the stage that you would perform at the S University festival for free from now on, and I've heard that you've made similar promises at other universities' festivals. You would come and perform at our festival next time, right?"
Jung Yong Hwa
To this, Jung Yong Hwa laughingly said, "People's reaction to that was this year would be my final year to perform at university festivals."

"I made the promise at three different university festivals.", he explained, "It was my first time being invited to those festivals, and I felt so grateful that I wanted to pay back. I haven't yet discussed this with my agency, though."

"Performing at university festivals seems like such a meaningful thing to do. I mean, it is for the youths.", Lee Eun-ji said, adding that she could see why he had made such promises to the students.

Jung Yong Hwa responded, "Yeah, it felt so good like I was giving them a present."
Jung Yong Hwa
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Music Plaza, 'jhyeffect0622' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지