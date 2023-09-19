[SBS Star] Ann Hyo Seop Shares What It Was Like to Portray Romance with His Friend RO WOON

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ann Hyo Seop opened up about his on-screen romance with his close friend RO WOON, formerly of K-pop boy group SF9.On September 18, Ann Hyo Seop had an interview about his latest work, Netflix's series, 'A Time Called You'.The drama is a time-slip mystery romance that follows 'Han Jun-hee' (actress Jeon Yeo Been) grieving for her boyfriend 'Koo Yeon-jun' (Ann Hyo Seop), who passed away a year ago.She magically travels through time to 1998 and encounters 'Nam Si-heon' (Ann Hyo Seop) who looks just like her deceased boyfriend.In 'A Time Called You', 'Koo Yeon-jun' in his twenties falls for a guy, 'Tae-ha', and Ann Hyo Seop's close friend, RO WOON played the role.During the interview, Ann Hyo Seop candidly revealed how he felt about portraying romance with his friend in the series."I hated it.", he said, before playfully adding, "Nah, I'm just kidding.""He and I are very close friends, and we've always wanted to work together. So, when 'A Time Called You' needed a cameo actor, I recommended him, and the production team loved the idea. I requested RO WOON, and he agreed straight away.", he recalled.'Koo Yeon-jun' and 'Tae-ha' have romantic feelings for one another in the series, and Ahn Hyo Seop says that is why he wanted Ro Woon to portray the role."'Koo Yeon-jun' is attracted to 'Tae-ha'. Love has many forms, and I believe that the affection you feel for your friend is one of them. Since my 'Koo Yeon-jun' quickly fell in love with 'Tae Ha', I thought it would be great to bring in the friend I love for the role."The actor then went on to discuss the good and the bad he experienced performing romantic scenes with his friend."Initially, it was a bit awkward since it was our first time meeting each other for filming. It was strange but quite refreshing. I got comfortable working with him, and we joked around a lot. It was fun.""Still, I experienced some discomfort while portraying certain scenes, and it was not easy to monitor my own performance in those scenes.", Ann Hyo Seop honestly said."We became immersed in the situation while acting. But as soon as the scene was over, we got annoyed that we had been so into it.", he said, and joked that there was no left-over feeling after filming.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'netflixkr' 'ewsbdi' Instagram)(SBS Star)