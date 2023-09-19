[SBS Star] Kwon Kwang-jin Says He Married the Fan He Dated When He Got Kicked Out of N.Flying

On September 15, Kwon Kwang-jin's interview was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel.
In this interview, Kwon Kwang-jin specifically talked about his departure from the group; his agency at that time terminated his contract with them after learning that he was in a relationship with his fan.
With an awkward smile, Kwon Kwang-jin said, "Yeah... I got kicked out of my agency and N.Flying, because I was dating a fan. At first, when words were going around, I lied to my agency, saying that I wasn't dating her. I was afraid to be honest with them because I had been taught not to date anyone. But later, I got caught."
When questioned if he was upset about being forced out for dating, Kwon Kwang-jin answered, "Well, sexual harassment rumors began spreading as well, so the agency probably felt like there was nothing more they could do. I understand why they decided to kick me out. I probably would've done the same if I were them. It's not true that I sexually harassed any of my fans though."
He went on, "I met my wife by chance. I heard that my birthday ad was up, so I went to see it. I met her there; she was the one who organized it. Feeling grateful for the event, I asked for her phone number."
Then, Kwon Kwang-jin finally got to address sexual harassment rumors, "My wife's friend was the author of the online posts claiming that I had sexually harassed my fans. She was also my fan, and I think she was jealous that my wife and I were dating each other. She made the whole thing up. I was shocked that she had posted such ridiculous stories. I ended up suing her."
Kwon Kwang-jin played bass for another boy band CNBLUE during their first album promotions in 2009, then went back to being a trainee.
In May 2015, he made re-debut as a member of N.Flying; his then agency FNC Entertainment officially announced his contract termination in December 2018.
