[SBS Star] DEX Gets Extremely Shy & Nervous in Front of His Crush TWICE SANA
[SBS Star] DEX Gets Extremely Shy & Nervous in Front of His Crush TWICE SANA

Published 2023.09.15
[SBS Star] DEX Gets Extremely Shy & Nervous in Front of His Crush TWICE SANA
YouTuber DEX got all shy in front of his celebrity crush, SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE.

On September 14, a short clip of DEX greeting someone was released on a YouTube channel, '117'.

He has been hosting his show, 'DEX's Fridge Interview' on the channel since last February.

After a successful first season, the channel has announced that the second season will premiere on September 21.

The channel released a short preview of the show's first episode, in which the host, DEX looked giddy from the very beginning.

Before meeting the guest, he punched the air with excitement and took a deep breath, shutting his eyes tight.
Kim Jin Young
Then, SANA entered the studio, revealing herself to be the guest.

DEX has repeatedly mentioned SANA as his celebrity crush.

After introducing the day's guest to the camera, DEX stiffly greeted SANA.
Kim Jin Young
The clip was short, but was enough to show how shy and nervous DEX became in front of his crush.

When their eyes met, he glanced away from SANA and said, "I just can't look at her."

At one point, SANA said, "I've watched your show, and you've never seemed that stiff before.", sweetly giggling.

DEX burst into laughter and cried, "I'm sorry!"

"I guess I got a little nervous. I tried to hide it, but yeah, I'm nervous.", he finally said.
Kim Jin Young
DEX had once appeared on a television show and recounted how he became a fan of SANA.

"When people ask me who my celebrity crush is, I always answer that it's SANA of TWICE.", he said.

He revealed that he became SANA's fan seven years ago, after seeing her on TV for the first time when he was in the military. 

"About the time she just made her debut, I enlisted in the military and saw her for the first time in the recruit training center. At one religious event I attended, a Buddhist chaplain said, 'Now, we will enter the visual nirvana.', and then played TWICE's music video. It was eye-opening.", said DEX, adding that that was the time he got a crush on SANA.​​​​​​​
Kim Jin Young
(Credit= 'MBCentertainment' '일일칠 - 117' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지