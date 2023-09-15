뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Casting Director Reveals Where He Scouts Potential K-Pop Rookies
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Casting Director Reveals Where He Scouts Potential K-Pop Rookies

Published 2023.09.15 14:24 View Count
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Casting Director Reveals Where He Scouts Potential K-Pop Rookies
A casting director at SM Entertainment revealed places that he goes to scout potential K-pop rookies. 

On September 14, the host of YouTube show 'Ssulply' singer Lee Seok-hoon and guest KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee visited KEY's management agency SM Entertainment. 

KEY, who has been with the agency for 15 years since his debut in 2008, gave Lee Seok-hoon a full tour around the building. 

As soon as Lee Seok-hoon walked into the office where Casting Department was located, he gasped in shock after witnessing what one casting director was doing; the casting director was looking through different Instagram accounts.

KEY laughingly asked, "What are you doing? Are you really trying to find the agency's next trainees on Instagram? For real?"

To his questions, the casting director nodded and laughed, then covered her laptop in embarrassment. 
SM Ent.
SM Ent.
When Lee Seok-hoon asked another casting director if there were any 'real' places that they go to discover potential K-pop rookies, the casting director of five years told him, "I often go to busy areas in Seoul like Hongdae or Gangnam. I sometimes even drive all the way down to Geojedo (an island in the southern part of Korea) or somewhere in the countryside. I also walk about outside schools." 

Listening to his answer, KEY complained, "As you can see, casting directors at my agency are always trying to find hidden gems. But I wonder why they failed me at the audition three times. I pretty much got in after going, 'Please, give me an opportunity to join your company!'" 
SM Ent.
Lee Seok-hoon laughed, then asked KEY where the casting director who managed to make his dream to enter SM Entertainment come true was. 

KEY replied, "Oh, the casting director who got me to join SM Entertainment moved to another company. There, he/she 'created' THE BOYZ.'"

Upon hearing that, Lee Seok-hoon went, "Wow!", impressed with the casting director's amazing work skills. 
 

(Credit= '썰플리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지