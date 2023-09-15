[SBS Star] "Zo In Sung's the Husband" 'Moving' Creator Reveals How He Cast Han Hyo Joo

이미지 확대하기

Webcomic creator Kang Full has shared some details about the casting of the 'Moving' stars, Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo.On the September 14 episode of the YouTube show 'MMTG', webcomic creator Kang Full appeared and talked about Disney+'s popular series, 'Moving'.'Moving' is based on a hit webcomic by Kang Full, whose works have been adapted into several films.He created the script of the series adaptation of 'Moving' and participated in its casting process as well.During the show, the creator revealed details about how the series' excellent actors, particularly Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo, were cast.In the series, Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo played a married couple, 'Kim Doo-sik' and 'Lee Mi-hyun'."Zo In Sung was the first one to join the cast.", Kang Full remarked.He went on, "Zo In Sung was already on the minds of the series' production team as 'Kim Doo-sik' before the casting process began, and I liked that idea a lot. Then, a week after making the offer, Zo In Sung contacted to say he was interested in meeting up."Fortunately, Zo In Sung was eager to participate in the series."Zo In Sung said he finished reading the original webcomics in two days. After a lengthy conversation, he took the part on the spot. Since his character has the ability to fly, he was concerned a lot about how he should act it out. He showed me several different poses, asking things like, 'What if I fly this way?', 'How about I fly like I'm swimming?'. I said I would like him to fly like he was walking. These were the things we talked about. It was clear that he had already decided to take the job before the meeting.", Kang Full recalled.However, Kang Full claimed that the series' other star, Han Hyo Joo, took some convincing to join the cast."'Lee Mi-hyun' is a mother of a high school student and a middle-aged woman. Because of this, I think Han Hyo Joo was planning to turn down the role. The first time we met, I told her that she totally suited the part of a middle-aged mother of a high school student. The silence between us was deafening. I guess I didn't really understand what I was saying. I just wanted her to take the part so bad.", he said with laughter."To convince Han Hyo Joo, I told her that she seemed like the kind of person I imagined 'Lee Mi-hyun' to be: a calm, strong person who could protect her family.", Kang Full said.Then he playfully added, "The second thing I told her was that Zo In Sung will play her husband. Honestly, putting Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo together makes a beautiful scene. I also handed her some candy."(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' 'Disney Plus Korea 디즈니 플러스 코리아' YouTube, 'disneypluskr' Instagram)(SBS Star)