[SBS Star] DAWN Indirectly Mentions How He Felt When He Broke Up with HyunA

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DAWN indirectly shared how he felt when he broke up with his ex-girlfriend HyunA.On September 14 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', DAWN made a guest appearance.During the show, the hosts brought up about his new album 'Narcissus'; they inquired whether he could provide them with details regarding the album.DAWN answered, "Well, all the tracks in my new album are about love. While working on my album, I questioned myself, 'What had the greatest influence on how I am?', and I came to realize that it was love that shaped me."He continued, "When you are in love, not only just the thought of your love makes your heart flutter, but you might also go through a heartbreak. Into this album, I tried to melt down all the feelings that I felt when I was in love."After that, they asked if he had a story behind the name of the album 'Narcissus', and DAWN said, "When I love somebody, I tend to see myself in them. What I mean by that is, I consider them as myself rather than another person."The K-pop artist went on, "So, I find breakups hard. I don't feel like I'm parting with them. I feel more like I've lost some parts of me. That's why I named my album 'Narcissus'."As the hosts listened to his words, they commented that they have a feeling that DAWN would make a good host on dating shows.To this, DAWN responded, "Oh, I've actually hosted 'Heart Signal: After Signal' not too long ago.", then proudly added, "I was good then. The production crew loved me."But he stated that he believes there is no advice needed to people in love, explaining, "When they're in love, they will do it their ways anyway. They're not going to listen to you. 'Love is blind' is what many say, right? And that's true. I totally agree with that."Back in August 2018, DAWN and another K-pop artist HyunA announced their 2-year relationship.Last December though, it was revealed that they broke up after six years of being together.At that time, HyunA wrote on her Instagram, "DAWN and I chose to remain friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)