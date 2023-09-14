뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Min Hwan Complains, "I'm Gaining Back All the Weight I Lost Because of My Kids!"
Published 2023.09.14 17:44 View Count
Choi Min Hwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND blamed all the weight that he gained back after a diet on his three children.

On September 14 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', the three members of FTISLAND―Choi Min Hwan, Lee Hong Gi and Lee Jae Jin made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation with the hosts, each of the members gave an update on their lives. 

Showing his hair, Lee Jae Jin stated, "Following my discharge from the military, I bleached my hair for the first time in ages." 

After that, Lee Jae Jin shared why he decided to bleach his hair, "Our agency staff were like, 'You guys should try styling yourselves like younger generation boy groups.' So, I've listened to their words and been doing my best to look that way." 

Upon listening to his reason, one of the hosts Kim Tae-kyun joked, "Yeah, you should bleach your hair as much as you can while you're still young. Do you know why? It's because the only thing you could possibly do with your hair when you get older will be dying your graying hair." 
FTISLAND
Everyone laughed together, then Choi Min Hwan told the hosts what he had been up to lately; apparently, he had been busy as a bee raising his children. 

Despite having no time to rest much because of them, Choi Min Hwan still sounded as if he loved spending time with them; he said with a smile, "The first one Jae-yul is six years old, and the twins Ah-rin and Ah-yoon are four years old. They're unbelievably cute." 

He continued, "Following my military service, I had lost a lot of weight. But since I'm so exhausted from parenting that I struggle to sleep. As I can't sleep, it's become a habit of mine to grab some snacks at night. So, I've pretty much put back on all the weight." 

Lee Hong Gi laughed and revealed that Choi Min Hwan in fact uploaded himself having some soju (Korea's national alcohol) and tuna at 3 o'clock this morning. 

About that, Choi Min Hwan awkwardly chuckled, then explained, "Ah yes, I did. I was drained last night, since the kids just would not go to bed early!" 
FTISLAND
FTISLAND
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'yul._.hee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
