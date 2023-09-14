뉴스
[SBS Star] Uie Claims She Had No Idea Her Drama Husband Lee Jang-woo Dated Cho Hye Won
Published 2023.09.14 16:27 View Count
Actress Uie claims she had no idea that her 'My Only One' co-star Lee Jang-woo was dating actress Cho Hye Won, who was also in the drama.

Uie and actor Ha Jun guested on the September 13 broadcast of KBS' television show, 'Problem Child in House'.

During the show, Uie mentioned her sibling-like relationship with Lee Jang-woo, with whom she played a married couple, 'Kim Do-ran' (Uie) and 'Wang Dae-ryook' (Lee Jang-woo) in KBS' weekend drama, 'My Only One'.

"There was a scene where we go camping and end up kissing. We were having a quarrel like we usually did until the cameras started rolling, and we kissed the moment the shooting began. The argument resumed as soon as the scene ended.", she recalled.
Uie & Lee Jang-woo
Meanwhile, Lee Jang-woo has recently admitted to dating Cho Hye Won, who played a supporting role in 'My Only One'.

When asked if she knew that Lee Jang-woo was dating Cho Hye Won, Uie said she had no idea.

"One day, his dating news was all over the internet.", she recalled.

"The article stated that the two met while shooting a weekend drama, and I thought that the drama must be 'Homemade Love Story', another weekend drama in which Lee Jang-woo starred after filming 'My Only One'.", she said.

"Then, as I read further, I found out that the couple had been together for four years after initially meeting while filming 'My Only One', which I was in, too. So I was all, 'Uh… What?'."
Uie & Lee Jang-woo
"It turned out the character she played was the one who the mother of 'Wang Dae-ryook' brought in to replace 'Kim Do-ran' after forcing her to leave their family house. So, I've never met Cho Hye Won on the set. To my knowledge, she did not appear in a scene with Lee Jang-woo in the drama.", Uie explained.

"But, you were the one who he played on-screen romance with, right?", asked one of the hosts, comedian Kim Sook, and Uie jokingly remarked, "Yeah, we even had kissing scenes."

Comedian Song Eun-yi, another host, asked Uie if she felt a little betrayed by the fact that Lee Jang-woo, who played her husband in 'My Only One', started a romantic relationship with the drama's another cast member.

Uie laughed and answered, "No, I didn't feel that way. What I thought was that fate brought them together. I mean, how cool is that?"
Uie & Lee Jang-woo
(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'KBS Drama' 'KBS Drama Classic' YouTube, 'hye1_jo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
