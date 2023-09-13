뉴스
[SBS Star] Shin Hyunji Tells Why It Is Hard for Her to Walk on a Runway When JENNIE Is Present
Published 2023.09.13 18:20 View Count
Model Shin Hyunji revealed that it is difficult for her to walk on a runway when JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is at the venue. 

On September 13, Shin Hyunji guested on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'. 

While Shin Hyunji and Jang Do-yeon spoke together, Shin Hyunji shared the times she finds the most difficult to walk on a runway; she explained that it is when her friends are in the audience. 

"Quite often on a runway, I have to stop myself from bursting into laughter. Those are times when people that I know have been invited to the event that I'm part of, and I see them in the audience while I walk." 
Shin Hyunji
When asked who gave her the hardest time out of all her friends, Shin Hyunji named JENNIE right away. 

Shin Hyunji said, "JENNIE regularly comes to shows held by CHANEL, since she's the global ambassador of the brand. And I frequently walk for them." 

"It would be nice if JENNIE let me know where she will be sitting during the show, but by the time she gets to the show, I become too busy getting ready for the show that I have no time to check my phone at all." 

"If JENNIE looked at me with a straight face, I wouldn't struggle on the runway, trying to stop myself from laughing. But the thing is, she takes pictures of me while pulling these funny faces. She really makes me want to laugh.", then showed the kind of faces that JENNIE makes. 
Shin Hyunji
After that, Shin Hyunji added that she sends JENNIE a signal on her way back to backstage, trying to tell her that she had seen her in the audience. 

"Since cameras are behind me when I'm returning to backstage, I wink at JENNIE to let her know that I know she is there." 

To this, Jang Do-yeon playfully commented, "I wonder what others would think if they noticed you winking at JENNIE. They might be like, 'Does she have an eye twitch or something?'" 
 

