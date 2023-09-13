[SBS Star] Jeon Yeo Been Recalls Filming a Kissing Scene with Ahn Hyo Seop in a Tourist Area

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon Yeo Been recalled filming a kissing scene with actor Ahn Hyo Seop in an area filled with hundreds of tourists.On September 12, Jeon Yeo Been sat down for an interview with the press to speak about her latest work 'A Time Called You'―Netflix's Original Series.'A Time Called You' is about a grieving woman 'Jun-hee' (Jeon Yeo Been) magically traveling through time to 1998, and meeting 'Si-heon' (Ahn Hyo Seop) with an uncanny resemblance to her boyfriend, who passed away a year ago.During the interview, Jeon Yeo Been shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories; about Ahn Hyo Seop and actor Kang Hoon, who played the role of a friend of 'Si-heon' named 'In-kyu', she said, "Hyo Seop and Hoon are both such nice people to be around."Smiling, she continued, "I loved the chemistry between them. The two of them were the moodmakers at the shooting site. Thanks to them, I've always felt comfortable being on site."When questioned about the shooting's most memorable moments, the actress immediately burst into laughter, remembering those times."The first one that springs to mind is filming a kissing scene in Jeju Island, which was the last place where 'Jun-hee' and 'Si-heon' traveled together. We encountered lots of difficulties there, because there were just way too many tourists around.""When Hyo Seop and I were filming our kissing scene, the tourists screamed and were like, 'Oh my! Oh my!' It was pretty distracting. I had to try really hard to concentrate. I did my best to only think of the sad emotions that 'Jun-hee' felt about parting with 'Si-heon'."Then, Jeon Yeo Been revealed the next memorable moment that she could come up with, "There was a scene where I had to film on the rooftop at a school. I struggled a lot since the wind was blowing too much. Eventually, we changed our location to the gymnasium. It's all a good memory now though.", then she chuckled.(Credit= 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)