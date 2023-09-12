[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Says What He & Seohyun Did on 'We Got Married' Was Not Scripted

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE said what was going on between him and Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation on MBC's television show, 'We Got Married' was not scripted.On the September 11 episode of singer Kangnam's YouTube show, Jung Yong Hwa guested on, and the two had a fun conversation.Kangnam mentioned how CNBLUE was an instant hit after their 2010 debut.Following the group's success, Jung Yong Hwa starred on many television shows including, 'We Got Married'.Jung Yong Hwa and Seohyun were one of the celebrity 'couples' who pretended to be married on the show.Jung Yong Hwa talked to Kangnam about the time he lost his matching ring to Seohyun while performing on CNBLUE's live comeback stage of a music show.Jung Yong Hwa said he never took his ring off after getting matching rings with Seohyun on the show.He did not take it off, even in the shower, because he wanted to keep his romantic feelings for Seohyun alive while filming the show."We got the rings at a stationery store. Those were very cheap. It eventually got rusted away that it had broken while I was performing on stage that day.", he explained.Then, the CNBLUE member continued, "If you knew how things were going on the 'We Got Married' filming site…""I don't know if people have talked about this before. Are you interested?", Jung Yong Hwa said, to which Kangnam enthusiastically nodded.Many viewers of 'We Got Married' believed that everything said and done on the show was scripted.Jung Yong Hwa mentioned it to clarify that it actually was not like that."True, scripts existed. However,", he added, "we didn't know what it said.", he said, implying that the show's cast members were not given the script.He went on, "Say, we're sitting on a couch, and the cameras start rolling. They give you no direction whatsoever. It's entirely up to the 'married couples' to decide how the scene plays out.""When Seohyun and I were on the show, we were so busy. Our schedules used to be so packed that we only get, like, two hours of sleep a week.", Jung Yong Hwa added, which surprised Kangnam."Wow, I think I slept eight hours a day after my debut. I was getting so much sleep that I got taller during that time.", Kangnam quipped, making Jung Yong Hwa laugh.(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)