뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Says What He & Seohyun Did on 'We Got Married' Was Not Scripted
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Says What He & Seohyun Did on 'We Got Married' Was Not Scripted

Published 2023.09.12 14:55 View Count
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Says What He & Seohyun Did on We Got Married Was Not Scripted
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE said what was going on between him and Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation on MBC's television show, 'We Got Married' was not scripted.

On the September 11 episode of singer Kangnam's YouTube show, Jung Yong Hwa guested on, and the two had a fun conversation.

Kangnam mentioned how CNBLUE was an instant hit after their 2010 debut.

Following the group's success, Jung Yong Hwa starred on many television shows including, 'We Got Married'.

Jung Yong Hwa and Seohyun were one of the celebrity 'couples' who pretended to be married on the show.
Jung Yong Hwa & Seohyun
Jung Yong Hwa talked to Kangnam about the time he lost his matching ring to Seohyun while performing on CNBLUE's live comeback stage of a music show.

Jung Yong Hwa said he never took his ring off after getting matching rings with Seohyun on the show.

He did not take it off, even in the shower, because he wanted to keep his romantic feelings for Seohyun alive while filming the show.

"We got the rings at a stationery store. Those were very cheap. It eventually got rusted away that it had broken while I was performing on stage that day.", he explained.
Jung Yong Hwa & Seohyun
Then, the CNBLUE member continued, "If you knew how things were going on the 'We Got Married' filming site…"

"I don't know if people have talked about this before. Are you interested?", Jung Yong Hwa said, to which Kangnam enthusiastically nodded.

Many viewers of 'We Got Married' believed that everything said and done on the show was scripted.

Jung Yong Hwa mentioned it to clarify that it actually was not like that.

"True, scripts existed. However,", he added, "we didn't know what it said.", he said, implying that the show's cast members were not given the script.

He went on, "Say, we're sitting on a couch, and the cameras start rolling. They give you no direction whatsoever. It's entirely up to the 'married couples' to decide how the scene plays out."
Jung Yong Hwa & Seohyun
"When Seohyun and I were on the show, we were so busy. Our schedules used to be so packed that we only get, like, two hours of sleep a week.", Jung Yong Hwa added, which surprised Kangnam.

"Wow, I think I slept eight hours a day after my debut. I was getting so much sleep that I got taller during that time.", Kangnam quipped, making Jung Yong Hwa laugh.
Jung Yong Hwa & Seohyun

(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지