[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Rest So Much that I Wished I Got Injured" BTS V Talks About Suffering Burnout

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he wanted to rest so badly from burnout that he once even wished that he got injured.On September 11, a new episode of another member of BTS SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHITA' was posted on the group's YouTube channel.This episode featured SUGA having a conversation over some drinks and snacks with V.During their talk, V told SUGA that 2018 was the toughest year for him, saying, "I think it's my first time saying this out loud, but I was experiencing burnout in 2018."He continued, "I'm not sure how many people would have understood me if I had told them that I was experiencing burnout back then, because we were receiving tremendous love around the world at that time."SUGA responded, "Yeah, there were definitely times when we were just too exhausted. In 2018, it was easy for me to tell that you were struggling inside."While suffering burnout, V revealed that these were the thoughts he had: "The burnout lasted longer than I expected, and I started thinking, 'All the other members seem fine. They also look as if they are enjoying every bit of life now. Why am I the only one experiencing burnout? Is it because my pace and mindset are different to theirs?' Comparing my situation to the rest of you guys' was difficult to resist."He claimed that as BTS got busier, he was more worn out, "I was way too tired of everything that I couldn't get rid of the thought, 'I want to at least take a day off and do nothing for that day.'""Following the shooting of 'FAKE LOVE' music video, I asked our agency staff if I could take a day off, since we only had dance practice left until our comeback. But I couldn't, as our comeback was right around the corner, and it was more important than anything else for me to learn all the moves before that.""At that point, my mind was filled with negative ideas. I honestly couldn't bring myself to do anything more. So, I kept on trying to find ways for me to take some rest. Unfortunately though, there were none. The only way for me to rest was to get injured. So, I even thought to myself, 'Maybe I should get injured on purpose.'", he added.Upon finishing his sentence about wanting to purposely injure himself so that he could get some rest, V shared that he deeply regrets thinking that way in the past.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)