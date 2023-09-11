뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Came to My House and..." BAMBAM Says Hwa Sa Once Saved His Life
Published 2023.09.11
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 talked about the time when Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO saved his life. 

On September 8, the new episode of BAMBAM's YouTube show 'Bam House' was unveiled. 

In this episode, BAMBAM and the guest Hwa Sa were seen speaking to each other at BAMBAM's place.
BAMBAM
Seeing Hwa Sa in his living room, BAMBAM recalled a hilarious incident that occurred some time ago when they were neighbors. 

BAMBAM said, "Hwa Sa and I were actually neighbors for about four and a half years. It wasn't like we moved there together, of course. We just happened to live on the same floor of the same apartment; she lived right across from me. And she once came to my place to save me from dying.", then laughed. 

Hwa Sa also laughed, then commented, "Yeah, here is what happened... We're both friends with this choreographer, and one day, he called me, saying, 'Are you at home? Can you go to BAMBAM's house right now?' I was like, 'Me...?' His next words were, 'BAMBAM is trapped on the balcony. He needs your help.' I pretty much had no choice but to help him." 

She laughingly continued, "So, I went to BAMBAM's front door, entered the pin code that I was informed of, then set my foot in his house. I had to go through his bedroom to reach the balcony. When I got there, I slid open the door to the balcony and let him inside. I must admit that it was quite fun." 
BAMBAM
After that, BAMBAM gave details of the day, "Basically... I received some pine mushrooms as a gift, and wanted to eat them since it was my day off. I grilled them outside on the balcony, because it would smell the whole place if I grilled them inside." 

He went on, "The balcony door gets locked if I close it completely. But I had no idea I had closed it to the point that it would lock. Not knowing that, I was peacefully grilling the mushrooms, simply taking advantage of my time alone, you know. But yeah, I later realized that I locked myself out, so I asked for help. If I didn't have my phone with me then, I probably would still be trapped on the balcony!" 

They both laughed out loud, thinking back to that moment; then, Hwa Sa said, "It would've made me feel really uncomfortable if this trapped person wasn't BAMBAM though. I didn't feel so uncomfortable, because it was BAMBAM."

Looking at the camera, she added, "Everyone, BAMBAM's really easygoing like that." 
 

(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
