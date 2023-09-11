뉴스
[SBS Star] "No Way!" Hyoyeon Says She Will Not Let Her Child Enter the K-Pop Industry
[SBS Star] "No Way!" Hyoyeon Says She Will Not Let Her Child Enter the K-Pop Industry
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation stated that she has no intention of letting her child be part of the K-pop industry. 

On September 10, dancer Gabee updated her YouTube channel with a new video of her having some food and drinks with Hyoyeon at her home. 

During their talk, Hyoyeon and Gabee revealed that they go back a long way; Gabee used to be Hyoyeon's choreographer. 

As they talked more, the two girls stated that they hoped to get closer by the end of the show, since they never really had the chance to sit down and have a proper conversation before. 
Hyoyeon
Following a brief mention of their friendship, Gabee talked about Hyoyeon being in the K-pop industry for a whopping 16 years since 2007. 

"So, you started off as a member of Girls' Generation, but now, you're more active as a soloist... What kept you in this line of work for so long without attempting to branch out? I mean, a lot of artists tend to dive into another field after a while." 

Hyoyeon responded, "Ah, good question. When I wasn't a soloist, one of the Girls' Generation's members, I gave that a hard thought. Do you know what thought came to my mind then? It was: 'No way the heck I'm going to allow my child to enter the K-pop industry. That'll never happen!'" 

She laughed, then carried on, "Anyway, I couldn't stop thinking, 'What shall I do once all this comes to an end?' I thought I could perhaps do something using my head, not my body, like I've been until then. But nothing honestly hit me." 
Hyoyeon
After that, Hyoyeon revealed that some people around her told her to try launching her own brand, but she could not just go, "Oh, that's it! Yes, I'm going to do that." right away. 

Hyoyeon explained, "I did consider that option upon hearing it. I thought about launching a clothing and accessory brand. But I eventually started to believe that it seemed way too irrelevant to the stuff that I'd been doing." 

She continued, "I figured my best bet was to do what I was good at, so I decided to go solo. That was what I've been dreaming of for some time as well, so it just made sense." 
 

(Credit= 'Diva Gabee Girl' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
