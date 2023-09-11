[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Takes a Blank Piece of Paper from a Fan Thinking It Is a Letter

이미지 확대하기

지용이 퇴근길 봤다ㅠㅠㅠㅠ��

내꺼 빈종이인데 편지인줄알고 지용이가 가져감 개웃겨ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅜ pic.twitter.com/i6Tz5ts4Tl — 삶 (@VIPwjsgmltmd) September 7, 2023

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was spotted taking a blank piece of paper from a fan, thinking that it was a letter to him.On September 7, G-DRAGON attended a fashion event at COEX, Seoul.Following the event, G-DRAGON went out the exit that led to the parking lot, where lots of fans were waiting for him.On the way to his van, he smiled and waved to those fans around.While doing so, he noticed one fan holding a piece of paper in her hand.Thinking that it was a letter to him, he made a gesture to her, as if telling her, "Oh, I'll take that.", then took the paper from her.Since G-DRAGON walked away too quickly after that, the fan had no time to explain anything to him.He tightly held onto the 'letter' until the time he got in his van, even when he was busy saying bye to friends.What the BIGBANG's leader did not realize was that it was a blank piece of paper with nothing on it; it was later explained by the fan.Along with a video capturing this moment, the fan wrote on social media, "He took a blank piece of paper from me. I think he took it because he thought it was a letter that I had written to him. This is hilarious! Can't stop laughing!"It is assumed that the fan had the paper with her to get an autograph from G-DRAGON if she had the chance, hence the blank paper.Soon enough, this social media post went viral online, making all K-pop fans burst out laughing.Beside laughing about it, they stated how the video also warmed their hearts; they said they could really see G-DRAGON's love for fans.(Credit= 'VIPwjsgmltmd' Twitter)(SBS Star)