뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Takes a Blank Piece of Paper from a Fan Thinking It Is a Letter
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Takes a Blank Piece of Paper from a Fan Thinking It Is a Letter

Published 2023.09.11 14:21 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Takes a Blank Piece of Paper from a Fan Thinking It Is a Letter
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was spotted taking a blank piece of paper from a fan, thinking that it was a letter to him. 

On September 7, G-DRAGON attended a fashion event at COEX, Seoul. 

Following the event, G-DRAGON went out the exit that led to the parking lot, where lots of fans were waiting for him. 

On the way to his van, he smiled and waved to those fans around. 
GD
While doing so, he noticed one fan holding a piece of paper in her hand. 

Thinking that it was a letter to him, he made a gesture to her, as if telling her, "Oh, I'll take that.", then took the paper from her. 

Since G-DRAGON walked away too quickly after that, the fan had no time to explain anything to him. 

He tightly held onto the 'letter' until the time he got in his van, even when he was busy saying bye to friends. 
GD
What the BIGBANG's leader did not realize was that it was a blank piece of paper with nothing on it; it was later explained by the fan. 

Along with a video capturing this moment, the fan wrote on social media, "He took a blank piece of paper from me. I think he took it because he thought it was a letter that I had written to him. This is hilarious! Can't stop laughing!" 

It is assumed that the fan had the paper with her to get an autograph from G-DRAGON if she had the chance, hence the blank paper. 

Soon enough, this social media post went viral online, making all K-pop fans burst out laughing. 

Beside laughing about it, they stated how the video also warmed their hearts; they said they could really see G-DRAGON's love for fans. 
 
(Credit= 'VIPwjsgmltmd' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지