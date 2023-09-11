[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN & LIA Share Why They Received Penalty Points as Trainees at JYP Ent.

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

RYUJIN and LIA of K-pop girl group ITZY shared why they received penalty points from JYP Entertainment when they were trainees.On September 10, a popular YouTube channel 'Psick Univ' released the latest episode of their talk show with RYUJIN and LIA as guests.During the conversation, the main host Lee Yong-ju said to RYUJIN and LIA that he finds JYP Entertainment artists to be mentally as well as physically healthy, then asked if it is true that all trainees are required to attend classes that build their characters.Nodding, RYUJIN answered, "Yep, it's true that JYP Entertainment teach their trainees morality. We have to go to those classes twice a week. At JYP Entertainment, there was a penalty system. Not only was it possible for us to get demerit points at vocal and dance classes, but also at morality classes."Afterward, RYUJIN went on to reveal that she was not the greatest trainee there, "I would say I was in the middle rank across all areas. My morality points weren't too high, so..."When the hosts jokingly asked if it was because she had fought with other trainees, RYUJIN explained, "No, no. I think it was because I'm the kind of person who often says what I have to say."LIA also started talking about demerit points during trainee days, "I had so many demerit points that I always thought, 'I might get kicked out this month.' We weren't allowed to eat in the studio, but I did. A lot of times... And they give you penalty points for that. I pretty much collected demerit points doing that."RYUJIN laughed hard, then commented, "It was the same for me! I used to receive tens of penalty points for eating in the studio."Then, they screamed and exclaimed, "Oh, so, I wasn't alone!", upon figuring out they were both either in the middle or lower rank due to the number of their penalty points.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)